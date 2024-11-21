Some B.C. ski resorts opening early with fresh snow after dismal 2023 season

Several ski resorts across British Columbia, including Whistler-Blackcomb and Big White outside Kelowna, are opening early thanks to dumps of fresh powder.

A statement from Big White says the resort is set to open on Friday, six days ahead of schedule, with the daily snow report showing 65 centimetres of fresh snowfall over the last week that has helped build a 104-centimetre base.

The snow report for Whistler-Blackcomb shows 96 centimetres over the past week and 53 centimetres over the last two days, with a base depth of 131 centimetres.

The resort says lifts on Blackcomb open on Thursday, one day earlier than initially planned, and on Whistler on Friday.

On Metro Vancouver's North Shore, Cypress Mountain is set to open on Friday, more than two weeks earlier than the hill's limited opening last December.

The 2023 season was generally dismal in B.C., with resorts forced to close runs throughout the season marked by warm temperatures, rain and patchy snow.

Sun Peaks, outside Kamloops, has seen less snow so far with 31 centimetres recorded over the last week, but the resort has built a base of 79 centimetres at the mid-mountain level and all of its lifts are set to open on Saturday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 21, 2024.