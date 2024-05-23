Victoria’s Inner Harbour gets race-weekend ready ahead of Swiftsure event

More than 100 boats are making their way into Victoria’s Inner Harbour ahead of the 79th annual Swiftsure International Yacht Race.

The team behind the long-time event says finding moorage for the varying sized sailboats in the busy harbour is a tricky art that will be guided by a logistics team of volunteers armed with radios, charts and an inflatable boat.

“It’s not as easy as it may seem,” says Swiftsure spokesperson Ed Watson. “Particularly in breezy conditions, docking a large sailboat can be challenging. No one wants their boats damaged before Swiftsure even begins.”

The Royal Victoria Yacht Club’s race starts at Clover Point at 10 a.m. on Saturday. There are three long-course races and a day race inshore.

Spectators are encouraged to catch the picturesque start, which kicks off with a pancake breakfast served by the Central Saanich Lions Club at 9 a.m.

Organizers say the Ogden Point breakwater is the best vantage point to see the racers finishing into Sunday.

People are also encouraged to visit the Inner Harbour’s causeway and docks to meet the competitors from across the Pacific Northwest.