Victoria police searching for driver after cyclist spat on, struck by SUV

Police in Victoria are searching for a driver who allegedly spat on a cyclist and then struck them with their SUV in the city's downtown core.

The Victoria Police Department says the altercation occurred around 5 p.m. on March 17, when the cyclist was at the intersection of Belleville and Government streets, next to the B.C. legislature building.

The driver of a black SUV spat on the cyclist through an open window, police said in a news release Thursday.

The cyclist attempted to confront the driver at the next intersection of Belleville and Douglas streets, when the driver struck the cyclist, knocking them off their bike, before driving away, police said.

Paramedics treated the cyclist at the scene.

Investigators are now looking for a black 2010-2014 model SUV, possibly a Nissan or Saturn with B.C. Parks licence plates.

Police say the vehicle had pre-existing damage to the driver's side door.

Anyone who witnessed the incidents or who has dash-came video of them is asked to contact police at 250-995-7654, or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or victoriacrimestoppers.ca.