VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Victoria police searching for driver after cyclist spat on, struck by SUV

    A Victoria police vehicle is pictured in this undated photo. (Victoria Police Department/Facebook) A Victoria police vehicle is pictured in this undated photo. (Victoria Police Department/Facebook)
    Share

    Police in Victoria are searching for a driver who allegedly spat on a cyclist and then struck them with their SUV in the city's downtown core.

    The Victoria Police Department says the altercation occurred around 5 p.m. on March 17, when the cyclist was at the intersection of Belleville and Government streets, next to the B.C. legislature building.

    The driver of a black SUV spat on the cyclist through an open window, police said in a news release Thursday.

    The cyclist attempted to confront the driver at the next intersection of Belleville and Douglas streets, when the driver struck the cyclist, knocking them off their bike, before driving away, police said.

    Paramedics treated the cyclist at the scene.

    Investigators are now looking for a black 2010-2014 model SUV, possibly a Nissan or Saturn with B.C. Parks licence plates.

    Police say the vehicle had pre-existing damage to the driver's side door.

    Anyone who witnessed the incidents or who has dash-came video of them is asked to contact police at 250-995-7654, or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or victoriacrimestoppers.ca.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    N.B. man wins $64 million from Lotto 6/49

    A New Brunswicker will go to bed Thursday night much richer than he was Wednesday after collecting on a winning lottery ticket he let sit on his bedroom dresser for nearly a year.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    N.L.

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News