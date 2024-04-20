VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Victoria is B.C.'s 'dopest' city, according to Uber Eats

    A man holds a handful of dried marijuana flowers. (Source: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck) A man holds a handful of dried marijuana flowers. (Source: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)
    Share

    When it comes to delivery dope, B.C.’s capital comes out on top, according to Uber Eats.

    Ahead of 4-20, the rideshare and food delivery giant revealed which cities’ residents order cannabis the most through their app.

    And Victoria has been dubbed the “dopest city” in the province.

    Four Metro Vancouver cities make up the rest of the top five, with second place going to North Vancouver, followed by Vancouver, Port Moody and New Westminster.

    The most popular delivery weed strains in B.C. were “Rolls Choice,” “Ghost Train Haze,” “Pink Kush,” “Blue Dream” and “Tiger’s Blood,” according to Uber Eats.

    The most expensive cannabis order on the app last year totalled in at $307.98, a haul that included an ounce of bud and a bong, the service says. Uber Eats did not share where the “high roller” lives.

    Cannabis delivery has been available through Uber Eats in B.C. since last April. To order cannabis through the app, users must first verify they’re over the age of 19 before being able to view the virtual storefront.

    According to Uber Eats, cannabis orders are only delivered by CannSell-certified staff from the licensed retailer, as opposed to independent delivery drivers.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News