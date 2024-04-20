Victoria is B.C.'s 'dopest' city, according to Uber Eats

When it comes to delivery dope, B.C.’s capital comes out on top, according to Uber Eats.

Ahead of 4-20, the rideshare and food delivery giant revealed which cities’ residents order cannabis the most through their app.

And Victoria has been dubbed the “dopest city” in the province.

Four Metro Vancouver cities make up the rest of the top five, with second place going to North Vancouver, followed by Vancouver, Port Moody and New Westminster.

The most popular delivery weed strains in B.C. were “Rolls Choice,” “Ghost Train Haze,” “Pink Kush,” “Blue Dream” and “Tiger’s Blood,” according to Uber Eats.

The most expensive cannabis order on the app last year totalled in at $307.98, a haul that included an ounce of bud and a bong, the service says. Uber Eats did not share where the “high roller” lives.

Cannabis delivery has been available through Uber Eats in B.C. since last April. To order cannabis through the app, users must first verify they’re over the age of 19 before being able to view the virtual storefront.

According to Uber Eats, cannabis orders are only delivered by CannSell-certified staff from the licensed retailer, as opposed to independent delivery drivers.