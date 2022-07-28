Victims of deadly shooting spree in Langley, B.C., identified by investigators

The victims killed in a shooting spree in Langley, B.C., earlier this week have been identified by homicide investigators.

Police shared the update Thursday morning, days after a suspect shot at several people throughout Langley.

One victim was identified as 60-year-old Paul David Wynn, who died outside Creek Stone Place.

"Paul was the poster child of the family he worked so hard for everything he had," a statement from Wynn's family shared by the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said.

The second was 43-year-old Steven Furness, who died at the Langley City bus loop.

"Hopefully Steven’s tragic death will put a spotlight on the plight of the homeless and vulnerable in society," a statement from Furness's family said. "Love from your family."

A woman, who wasn't identified, was taken to hospital with critical injuries Monday and another man was shot in the leg. Both are 26 and are still in hospital.

"We've learned that there are those in the community looking for their friends and loved ones wondering if they were victims," said Sgt. David Lee in a news release.

"We hope that this identification helps the public awareness of who was involved and to assess if there are other unaccounted for."

The shooting suspect, Jordan Daniel Goggin, was shot and killed by police. Investigators said they're still working to understand a possible motive.

Police previously said the shootings began at about midnight. The first was reported near 203A Street near Fraser Highway. Another shooting was reported at 3 a.m., followed by one at 5 a.m. and a fourth at 5:45 a.m.

British Columbians were made aware of the unfolding incident when an emergency alert was sent to cellphones at about 6:20 a.m. The alert warned of multiple shooting scenes and asked people to stay out of the area. Later alerts advised the suspect was "no longer a threat" and, eventually, that the threat to the public had passed.