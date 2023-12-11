VANCOUVER
    • Victims' families to speak out about RCMP plan to dispose of evidence from Robert Pickton case

    Advocates and families of victims who were alleged to have been murdered by serial killer Robert Pickton say they oppose applications by the RCMP in British Columbia to destroy or return thousands of pieces of evidence.

    But police say in a response that they are not authorized to retain property indefinitely, and the disposal would not affect future prosecution of Pickton since all possible evidence has been captured and retained.

    Pickton was found guilty in 2007 of second-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison without chance of parole for 25 years in the deaths of six women who disappeared from Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside.

    When the Supreme Court of Canada upheld his sentence, first-degree murder charges involving 20 other women were stayed because Pickton was already serving the maximum sentence.

    The group opposing the move to destroy evidence — which includes lawyers, victims' families and missing and murdered women's advocates — are hosting a news conference this morning.

    The group sent a letter to the federal public safety minister, the commissioner of the RCMP, B.C.'s attorney general and the solicitor general to call on "each to take immediate steps to preserve Pickton evidence." 

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 11, 2023.

