Former judge with disputed Cree heritage likely has Indigenous DNA: law society
The Law Society of British Columbia says a DNA test shows a former judge and Order of Canada recipient accused of falsely claiming to be Cree "most likely" has Indigenous heritage.
Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond previously served as B.C.'s representative for children and youth, and was well known as a lawyer on Indigenous rights.
Her Indigenous identity was the subject of a 2022 CBC News investigation, which called into question her heritage, including claims her father was Cree.
The law society says in a report that an independent geneticist found Turpel-Lafond most likely has very recent ancestors with substantial Indigenous DNA.
However, the report also said she misrepresented some of her credentials and has been ordered to pay $10,000 to a non-profit organization that supports Indigenous justice.
Turpel-Lafond says she never should have had to prove her Indigenous identity and the allegations have done tremendous harm to her and her family.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 25, 2024.
