Former judge with disputed Cree heritage likely has Indigenous DNA: law society

The Law Society of British Columbia says a DNA test shows a former judge and Order of Canada recipient accused of falsely claiming to be Cree "most likely" has Indigenous heritage.

Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond previously served as B.C.'s representative for children and youth, and was well known as a lawyer on Indigenous rights.

Her Indigenous identity was the subject of a 2022 CBC News investigation, which called into question her heritage, including claims her father was Cree.

The law society says in a report that an independent geneticist found Turpel-Lafond most likely has very recent ancestors with substantial Indigenous DNA.

However, the report also said she misrepresented some of her credentials and has been ordered to pay $10,000 to a non-profit organization that supports Indigenous justice.

Turpel-Lafond says she never should have had to prove her Indigenous identity and the allegations have done tremendous harm to her and her family.

