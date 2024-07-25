Victim of fatal Surrey stabbing identified, suspect still at large, IHIT says

Homicide investigators have shared the identity of the man fatally stabbed in Surrey Tuesday night in hopes of furthering their investigation.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said Thursday that the victim was 47-year-old Surrey resident Jason Richard Gill.

Gill suffered multiple stab wounds in an altercation on King George Boulevard near 66 Avenue around 11:50 p.m. Tuesday, according to police. Despite life-saving efforts, he succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

Witnesses reported seeing a suspect fleeing after the incident. So far, no arrests have been made, IHIT said in its statement Thursday.

"The preliminary investigation suggests that the two individuals were engaged in an altercation resulting in the victim being fatally stabbed," the statement reads. "It is unknown if the two parties were known to each other or the motivation for this tragic incident."

Investigators do not believe the killing is related to the B.C. gang conflict, IHIT said.

Police described the suspect as a clean-shaven white man who stands six feet tall and has short, "sandy-coloured" blond hair.

“We are in the early stages of the investigation, and investigators are working to determine the motive,” said Cpl. Esther Tupper of IHIT, in the statement.

“If you saw a male matching the suspect description in the area around the time of the homicide, please contact IHIT immediately.”

In addition to witnesses, police are seeking video from the 6600 block of King George Boulevard that was recorded between 11 p.m. Tuesday and 3 a.m. Wednesday.

Information can be provided by calling IHIT at 877-551-4448 or emailing ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.