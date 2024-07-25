VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Shots fired at home in Surrey

    Shots were fired in Surrey's Whalley area on July 24, 2024. Shots were fired in Surrey's Whalley area on July 24, 2024.
    No injuries were reported after shots were fired at a home in Surrey Wednesday night, according to authorities.

    The Surrey RCMP was called to a residence in the Whalley area, near 137 Street and 97A Avenue, for reports of shots fired at around 11:30 p.m.

    "Front-line officers attended the scene and located evidence consistent with a shooting. No injuries were reported," a news release from the detachment says.

    "Investigators believe this was a targeted incident. Officers are still working to determine the motive."

    Police are asking anyone with information, CCTV or dash cam video to call 604-599-0502 and reference file number 2024-108848.

