Shots fired at home in Surrey

No injuries were reported after shots were fired at a home in Surrey Wednesday night, according to authorities.

The Surrey RCMP was called to a residence in the Whalley area, near 137 Street and 97A Avenue, for reports of shots fired at around 11:30 p.m.

"Front-line officers attended the scene and located evidence consistent with a shooting. No injuries were reported," a news release from the detachment says.

"Investigators believe this was a targeted incident. Officers are still working to determine the motive."

Police are asking anyone with information, CCTV or dash cam video to call 604-599-0502 and reference file number 2024-108848.