Victim of Surrey shooting not co-operating with investigation: RCMP

A man in his 20s was taken to hospital early Thursday morning following a shooting in Surrey, Mounties say.

The 26-year-old was injured in an incident on 60 Avenue, west of 176 Street, reported to police shortly after 1 a.m.

The Surrey RCMP detachment said in a statement that officers found the man inside a home, and that his injuries are not life-threatening. He'd been released from hospital by 10 a.m. the same day.

But officers have provided few other details.

They said they're canvassing the area and have secured the home, which will be searched when a warrant is granted.

The victim, they said, is known to local police and is not co-operating with their investigation.

The motive in the shooting is unclear. Police said information does not suggest any links to the ongoing gang conflict in B.C.'s Lower Mainland.

Anyone who knows what happened or witnessed the shooting is asked to contact the RCMP.