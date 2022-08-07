Victim of gang-related shooting on Highway 1 in Burnaby identified as 18-year-old man
Homicide investigators have publicly shared the identity of the man shot and killed on Highway 1 in Burnaby Saturday afternoon, in hopes of hearing from additional witnesses.
Eighteen-year-old Meysam Zaki was shot and killed while he was a passenger in a vehicle on the highway near the Kensington overpass, the Lower Mainland's Integrated Homicide Investigation team said in a news release Sunday morning.
Burnaby RCMP said Saturday that they believe the shooting has ties to the ongoing Lower Mainland gang conflict.
Police have said the incident was targeted and they don't believe there is any ongoing risk to the public.
The driver of the vehicle sustained non-life-threatening injuries and called 911 after the targeted shooting. Investigators said they would not be releasing the driver's name Sunday.
Police believe the suspect vehicle, a black Mercedes Benz SUV, was found on fire in the 1100 block of Eastlawn Drive, near Beecher Park in Burnaby, around 4:30 p.m. Saturday, about two hours after the shooting took place.
“We are releasing Mr. Zaki’s name in hopes that witnesses will come forward who can assist us in building a timeline of his whereabouts in the time leading to his death,” said Sgt. Timothy Pierotti of IHIT, in the release.
“Any associates of Mr. Zaki or the second victim are urged to speak with police. IHIT is committed to bring justice for this young man’s family.”
Homicide investigators are looking to speak to anyone who was travelling west on Highway 1 in Burnaby from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday who has dash cam video. They're also interested in speaking to anyone who was in the area of Beecher Park between noon and 5 p.m.
Tips can be provided by calling the IHIT information line at 877-551-4448 or by emailing ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.
