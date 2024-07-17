Video shows B.C. grizzly basking in clawfoot tub

A donated clawfoot bathtub has become the preferred lounging spot for a pair of B.C. grizzly bears, who have been taking turns relaxing and reclining in it – with minimal sibling squabbling – for the past year.

But after an appeal on social media by the BC Wildlife Park earlier this month, a second tub has been secured and they'll no longer have to share.

Dawson, a 500-pound female and Knute, a 700-pound male have been living at the Kamloops zoo since 2011 when they were orphaned and rescued by conservation officers after their mother was shot in the Yukon.

Tracy Reynolds, the park's animal care manager, explains that the tub isn’t exactly being used as originally intended.

"We wanted to have a water feature for them, but there's not many things that would withstand a grizzly bear. So we thought, maybe a cast iron tub, something that they wouldn't break," she told CTV News.

"We got one and put a plug in it, which was screwed down with a metal plate. But they pulled that out within 24 hours. So, our plan to have a pool didn't work, but they love the tub."

Since posting to Facebook asking for help sourcing an additional tub, Reynolds says they have one that will be set up in the coming days and offers of several more, which they plan to test out on the zoo's three black bears, who were also recued as orphans.

"We'll see if they also enjoy lounging in tub much as our grizzly bears," she explained.

The park got a boost in online followers after an outlet in the UK featured a photo of the grizzlies in their bath, and Reynolds says she understands why these particular animals attracted new fans and are perennial crowd favourites.

"I have to say, our grizzly bears are funny. We try not to anthropomorphize them but I can't help it, because they are just always doing something that's so hilarious," she said.

Temperatures in the southern Interior have been sweltering lately but Reynolds says the animals are generally coping with the heat wave better than the humans who work to care for the creatures and maintain the park. Foxes and other animals that burrow will beat the heat by digging holes. Animals will also seek out indoor areas where they'll cool off on the concrete floors. Shady areas, misters and water features offer respite outdoors. Frozen treats are also provided.

"We gave a block of ice to the caribou the other day, and he loved it. He just sat there laying next to it, licking it," Reynolds said.

The BC Wildlife Park is home to nearly 200 animals of 65 different species and operates a rehabilitation centre for injured animals from the Interior.