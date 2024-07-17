B.C. braces for more wildfire activity with thunderstorms in the forecast
A number of wildfires have emerged along major highways in British Columbia as the province swelters in a second heat wave this month and thunderstorms and winds are in the forecast.
The BC Wildfire Service said Wednesday that a new blaze is burning three kilometres south of Peachland, in the Okanagan, that shut down Highway 97 to vehicle traffic for hours.
Firefighters say the blaze on the west side of the highway reached about one hectare in size and is likely human-caused.
The fire is visible from the highway, and two wildfire crews and a helicopter have been activated alongside local fire departments from Peachland and Summerland.
"There are structures on the eastern side of Highway 97," the wildfire service said in its social media post about the fire on Wednesday. "However, no structures are currently threatened by this wildfire."
A wildfire next to Highway 1 east of Cache Creek was also discovered Wednesday, prompting single-lane alternating traffic on that stretch of highway.
Late Tuesday, crews also responded to a wildfire along another stretch of Highway 1 about 16 kilometres north of Boston Bar burning on the banks of the Fraser River near some railroad tracks.
The service said two attack crews, a response officer and helicopter support were on the scene of the blaze along with Canadian National Railway staff, and the 2.2-hectare blaze was being held as of Wednesday.
The BC Wildfire Service said in its bulletin that storms are expected over eastern B.C. up to the northern Rockies and winds are forecast to pick up across the province later this week, carrying the potential to fan the flames of nearly 160 current wildfires.
More than two dozen heat alerts were in place across B.C. Wednesday, and Environment Canada said the second heat wave for July is set to continue into next week in the Interior before gradually easing.
Heat records in the 30s fell in six places on Tuesday, including Pemberton, Whistler and Penticton, while Lytton recorded B.C.'s daily high of 40.9 C.
"With a heat wave ongoing for over two weeks, forest fuels are dry and very receptive to ignition," the BC Wildfire Service update said. "A risk of thunderstorms and dry lightning strikes exists for inland reaches of the province, with higher risk in southern parts of the Cascade Range as well as the Columbias and the Robson Trench into the Nadina Fire Zone."
The wildfire service also said the southern Interior and northeastern parts of B.C. can expect hazy skies due to smoke.
An evacuation order issued by the Cook's Ferry Indian Band on Tuesday remained in place for its Nicoelton reserve, as two wildfires burn north of Spences Bridge.
The wildfire service said the Shetland Creek and Teit Creek fires are burning out of control, spanning a combined 534 hectares.
To combat the rising threat of wildfires, the province said Wednesday that it is providing $1.4 million through the Community Emergency Preparedness Fund to 29 B.C. communities to bolster their preparedness.
B.C. Emergency Management Minister Bowinn Ma said in a statement that the funds will go toward local emergency operations centres, or EOCs, as well as for training and supplies such as power generators.
"These EOCs are vital during disasters, providing fundamental co-ordination and support to ensure the safety of everyone in the community," Ma said in her statement. "This provincial funding will help support improvements that help communities respond more swiftly and effectively during emergencies."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 17, 2024.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING U.S. President Joe Biden has tested positive for COVID-19
U.S. President Joe Biden has tested positive for COVID-19, according to the president and CEO of UnidosUS Janet Murguía.
Trudeau cabinet to meet Friday as speculation around a shuffle swirls
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's cabinet is expected to meet on Friday, CTV News has learned. The agenda sets aside 30 minutes for ministers to meet virtually Friday morning, to talk about 'appointments.' The meeting comes amid speculation around the prime minister shaking up his inner circle.
Poilievre vows to fire envoy as Canada buys a $9M condo for diplomat in NYC
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is promising to fire Canada’s consul general in New York City if the Tories wins the next federal election.
'I feel like he did not die in vain': Family responds to report on tortured B.C. boy's death
The heartbreak over the death of an Indigenous 11-year-old Fraser Valley boy, tortured and then ultimately killed by his foster parents, was felt by all who knew him.
Rare photos reveal uncontacted tribe in Peruvian Amazon as loggers move in
Rare images of the Mashco Piro, an uncontacted Indigenous tribe in the remote Peruvian Amazon, were published on Tuesday by Survival International,
Here's who will take the podium today at the Republican National Convention
This year's Republican National Convention continued Wednesday with a packed list of speakers including vice presidential candidate Sen. JD Vance, Donald Trump Jr. and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.
In ethics hearing about Liberal minister, business exec admits he lied to a reporter
The chief witness in a parliamentary probe said Wednesday that he lied to a reporter when asked about ethics allegations against a federal minister.
'Tragic trend' of fatal crashes prompts plea from B.C. Highway Patrol
Mounties who patrol B.C.'s highways are urging drivers in the province to slow down amid a 'tragic trend' of recent, fatal crashes.
Trump shooter requested Saturday off from work and told colleagues he'd be back at work Sunday, officials say
The shooter who attempted to assassinate former U.S. president Donald Trump on Saturday normally would have been at work that day, but he told his boss he needed that the day off because he had 'something to do,' according to multiple law enforcement officials.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Vancouver Island
-
Alberta man who tried to sell kilo of cocaine to officer at B.C. RCMP detachment loses appeal
An Alberta man who tried to sell a brick of cocaine to a police officer in the parking lot of a British Columbia RCMP detachment will serve a 26-month prison term after his appeal of the sentence was rejected by B.C.'s highest court.
-
B.C. pledges support for court challenge over equalization, mulls its own claim
British Columbia is providing "full support" to Newfoundland and Labrador's court challenge over federal equalization payments, while it considers its own claim to ensure fair treatment from Ottawa, Premier David Eby said Wednesday.
-
B.C. artists' eclectic collaborations inspire unexpected love story
Timothy Wilson Hoey never expected to move out to the country, let alone befriend his new next-door neighbour, a goat named Kevin.
Kelowna
-
Motorcyclist seriously injured in Kelowna crash: RCMP
A motorcyclist was severely injured in a crash with an SUV Sunday afternoon, according to the Kelowna RCMP.
-
Crews searching for Alta. man swept away by river in B.C.
A search effort is underway for a man who was swept away by the North Thompson River in Kamloops on Friday.
-
1 dead, 17 displaced after Kelowna apartment fire
One person is dead and 17 others have been displaced after a stubborn fire burned overnight in a Kelowna apartment building.
Edmonton
-
Teacher, students who witnessed deadly classroom attack in Leduc testify during murder trial
Family and friends of a Leduc teen who was killed while attending school packed into a Wetaskiwin courtroom this week.
-
Spruce Grove bank robbed on Wednesday morning, thief still at large
Police are searching for the man who robbed a bank in Spruce Grove on Wednesday morning.
-
Report reveals low-income Albertans falling through cracks of health benefits program
Alberta's ombudsman says in a new report that low-income residents seeking benefits to cover off health-care costs face unfair barriers.
Calgary
-
Design of Calgary's new arena expected to be revealed Monday
The public will soon get to see the design of Calgary's new event centre.
-
Calgary could drop to lowest outdoor water restriction level early next week if pipe remains stable
Calgary could drop down to its lowest level of outdoor water restrictions early next week if the recently repaired feeder main remains stable through the weekend.
-
Calgary dog owners concerned over new U.S. border rules taking effect Aug. 1
Calgary dog owners are expressing concern over new U.S. border rules that could prevent them from taking their furry friends over the American border in just a couple of weeks.
Lethbridge
-
Coutts murder-conspiracy trial hears covert late-night shipment was underwear, guitar
Police suspected two COVID-19 protesters at Coutts, Alta., were set to receive a covert, late-night shipment of guns, but a courier told court Wednesday it was socks, underwear and a guitar.
-
Tim Hortons raising funds to send underserved kids to camp for a week
Tim Hortons stores across Canada are raising funds to send kids to camp as part of its annual ‘Camp Day’ campaign.
-
Contest to award ownership of Cardston, Alta., business closes
Those looking to win a small business in a small southern Alberta town will need to wait for a different opportunity after the owners of Cardston's Cobblestone Manor said they did not reach the goal in their contest.
Winnipeg
-
'These events are unacceptable': Manitoba government investigating apartment mass eviction
The Manitoba government is working to rehome residents who were suddenly evicted from a Winnipeg apartment building, and said charges could be laid against the property owner.
-
'This city has the best fans in the world': $100K raised at Whiteout Parties in the spring
Fans showed up to Whiteout Parties to support the Winnipeg Jets in the playoffs and now community organizations are reaping the benefits.
-
'Everybody enjoys a hotdog': Skinner's celebrates 95 years
In 1929, the inaugural Academy Awards were handed out, the game of Bingo was created, and a Lockport, Man. restaurant opened its doors for the first, but not the last time.
Regina
-
Regina man who killed his wife will get a new trial, following successful appeal
A Regina man who stabbed his wife to death in 2017 is getting a new trial, following a recent ruling from the province's court of appeal.
-
Here are Saskatchewan's contributions to Canada's 2024 Olympic team
A total of 23 people with ties to Saskatchewan will attend the 2024 Summer Olympic Games later this month in Paris, France.
-
'Move stuff forward': Avro Aerospace opens venture studio in Regina
A company with a Regina connection is preparing to launch rockets into space. Avro Aerospace is assembling teams in Saskatchewan and Alberta to work on the project.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon hospitals locked down following bomb threat
Saskatoon’s Royal University Hospital (RUH) and Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital (JPCH) are under lockdown following a bomb threat Wednesday morning.
-
Saskatoon group wants city to trim trees to get campers out of their parks
Residents in a Saskatoon neighbourhood are calling on the city to alleviate the issue of encampments in their parks.
-
Saskatchewan limits provincial fire ban to northern forests only
The Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency (SPSA) is downgrading a province-wide fire ban it issued last week.
Toronto
-
'The city is not designed to handle this amount of water': Official says little could have been done to prevent Toronto flooding
Toronto’s city manager says little could be done to prevent the widespread flooding caused by Tuesday’s record-breaking rainfall, adding that the city 'is not designed' to handle these type of storms.
-
Flooding raises questions about Toronto's vulnerability to large storms
A massive rainstorm which flooded roads, basements and businesses in the city Tuesday is raising questions about Toronto's preparedness when it comes to major weather events.
-
Nearly 200 charges laid after largest firearm seizure in Peel police history
Peel Regional Police say that they have seized 71 firearms and arrested 10 people, marking the force’s largest-ever seizure of illegal guns.
Montreal
-
4 arrested in Montreal and Edmonton after 2 men killed in 2023
A multi-police operation between Quebec and Alberta resulted in four men being arrested on Wednesday for two homicides in June and August 2023.
-
Quebec filmmaker denied replacement hand after airplane propeller accident
The War Amps is speaking out after one of its members who lost most of his hand in an airplane propeller accident was denied coverage by Quebec for a mechanical hand.
-
Montreal network to tackle 'explosion' in infections such as syphilis with new trials
A Monteal-based HIV/AIDS research network is expanding its scope in response to a dramatic rise in rates of sexually transmitted diseases such as syphilis.
Ottawa
-
Man, 26, shot dead in Orléans Tuesday night
The Ottawa Police Service is investigating the shooting death of a 26-year-old man in Orléans on Tuesday evening.
-
Dedicated Ottawa paramedic unit aims to help in ByWard Market
There are now paramedics assigned full-time to work in the ByWard Market, as a response to an increasingly toxic drug supply.
-
Two people injured in The Glebe following two-car crash
Roads have reopened after a two-vehicle crash in the Glebe Wednesday afternoon that injured two people.
Atlantic
-
Positive tuberculosis case found at N.S. child-care centre
Nova Scotia Public Health is investigating a case of tuberculosis at an unnamed facility.
-
N.B. man, 24, dies following collision between dirt bike and side-by-side
A 24-year-old New Brunswick man has died following a collision between a side-by-side and dirt bike near Haut-Rivière-du-Portage, N.B.
-
Police arrest 4 people after early morning Dartmouth shooting
Police are investigating a shooting that took place in Dartmouth, N.S., early Wednesday morning.
London
-
'I saw a lot of police running towards the house,' London Police shoot man after responding to a report of domestic violence.
The province's Special Investigations Unit was called in after London Police officers shot and killed an eighteen year old man late Tuesday evening.
-
Rollover collision in London involved stolen vehicle: police
London police say that four people are in custody, following an east end crash this afternoon involving a stolen car.
-
London man charged with sexual assault, more victims yet to come forward
Police say 51-year-old Hassan Hharfan picked up a woman in the Adelaide and Leathorne area on July 5, and sexually assaulted her in his car.
Kitchener
-
Guelph girl dies after long battle with terminal cancer
A young Guelph girl has died a little more than two years after being diagnosed with terminal cancer.
-
Home repairs underway in Waterloo Region following days of heavy rain
What you should do if the heavy rain caused flood damage to your home.
-
Second body recovered from Grand River, search called off for missing women
The search for two missing women has ended after a second body was found on the banks of the Grand River in Paris, Ont.
Northern Ontario
-
Two charged after victim was threatened with handgun on northern Ont. trail
A verbal dispute escalated on a trail in Cochrane this week, to the point that one person was threatened with a handgun.
-
Sault Ste. Marie murder trial scheduled for January 2026
Dates for a two-month jury trial have been set for a 25-year-old Toronto man accused of murder and attempted murder in a stabbing spree in Sault Ste. Marie last fall.
-
Sudbury driver charged with impaired following Manitoulin crash
A 19-year-old from Sudbury who was already on probation has been charged with impaired driving following a crash on Manitoulin Island on July 13.
N.L.
-
Father sues Newfoundland and Labrador government for death of son in provincial jail
A father in St. John's, N.L., is suing the Newfoundland and Labrador government over his son's death last year in the province's largest jail.
-
Love it or hate it, there's no escaping this week's symphony in the St. John's harbour
For the next week, at 12:30 sharp each day, volunteers will board ships in port and try their best to make music out of the ship's horns — and whatever else the listener hears — in downtown St. John's.
-
Ground crews to start attacking Labrador City fire, national help limited
Ground crews are set to begin dousing a roaring wildfire near Labrador City that forced thousands of people to evacuate last week.