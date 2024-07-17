Driver killed in collision with tree in Langley, B.C.

Police are investigating a fatal crash that closed a stretch of 80 Avenue in Langley, B.C., on Wednesday morning.

Police were still working to identify the driver who was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene between 197 Street and 199 Street, the Langley RCMP said in a statement.

The single-vehicle collision occurred just after 5 a.m., when the eastbound SUV struck a tree, scattering debris across the roadway.

The tan-coloured Hyundai Santa Cruz with significant damage came to rest on the side of the road with the body of the driver next to it.

Investigators say a related crash scene at 80 Avenue and 192 Street indicates the vehicle struck a road sign and continued eastbound prior to the fatal crash.

Forensic collision analysts and officers with the Langley RCMP's serious crimes section remained on scene and the area was closed to traffic in both directions while the investigation continued.

The B.C. Coroners Service said it did not have any details about the incident immediately available.

"We are expecting the roads to be closed for traffic for a significant portion of the morning," Langley RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Zynal Sharoom said in a statement.

"Due to privacy, at this time we won't be releasing anything further."

A long-time Langley resident told CTV News the stretch of 80 Avenue where the collision occurred sees frequent speeders as drivers seek to avoid traffic congestion on nearby roadways.

"People, slow down," said Wayne Edwards. "Don't be in a hurry. If you're late, you're late."