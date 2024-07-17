2 teens arrested for shooting pellet gun at strangers in Delta, B.C., police say

Two teenage boys have been arrested in connection to a series of random assaults with a pellet gun in Delta, B.C., according to local police.

The Delta Police Department said in an update Wednesday that the two teens – a 16-year-old and a 14-year-old – had been "released on undertakings and turned over to parents."

The DPD first shared details about the assaults on Tuesday, saying it had received four reports of drive-by pellet-gun shootings since July 12. All of the incidents involved "youths" or young adults who were firing from inside a grey or silver BMW sedan, police said at the time.

All of the incidents took place in Tsawwassen.

Police said "an engaged community member" provided information about the suspects and their vehicle Tuesday evening, leading to the arrests. The pellet gun was also recovered.

Delta police did not name the boys in their statement Wednesday. The suspects' names will not be public, even if charges are laid, because of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.