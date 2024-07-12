Victim of fatal, targeted shooting in Surrey identified by homicide team

The victim of a fatal, targeted shooting that happened in Surrey last week has been identified by homicide investigators.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said Friday 25-year-old Jatindeep Singh from Langley died from his injuries after a July 5 shooting outside the Home Depot near Scott Road and 72 Avenue.

Police say the victim was found in the parking lot suffering from a gunshot wound at about 5:30 a.m. that day and rushed to hospital. Investigators say the shooting was targeted, but Singh does not have a criminal record.

"IHIT is working in partnership with the BC Coroners Service, the Integrated Forensic Identification Section, and the Surrey RCMP Detachment," IHIT said in a statement. "Investigators are completing canvassing in priority areas, contacting associates, and reviewing the collected evidence."

IHIT said it's looking to speak with Singh's friends and associates. Anyone with information or dash-cam video from the area, taken between 4 and 6 a.m. on July 5 is asked to contact investigators at 1-877-551-4448.