    • Victim of fatal, targeted shooting in Surrey identified by homicide team

    The Home Depot parking lot was behind police tape Friday, with officers from both the Surrey RCMP and the Surrey Police Service on scene. (CTV News) The Home Depot parking lot was behind police tape Friday, with officers from both the Surrey RCMP and the Surrey Police Service on scene. (CTV News)
    The victim of a fatal, targeted shooting that happened in Surrey last week has been identified by homicide investigators.

    The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said Friday 25-year-old Jatindeep Singh from Langley died from his injuries after a July 5 shooting outside the Home Depot near Scott Road and 72 Avenue.

    Police say the victim was found in the parking lot suffering from a gunshot wound at about 5:30 a.m. that day and rushed to hospital. Investigators say the shooting was targeted, but Singh does not have a criminal record.

    "IHIT is working in partnership with the BC Coroners Service, the Integrated Forensic Identification Section, and the Surrey RCMP Detachment," IHIT said in a statement. "Investigators are completing canvassing in priority areas, contacting associates, and reviewing the collected evidence."

    IHIT said it's looking to speak with Singh's friends and associates. Anyone with information or dash-cam video from the area, taken between 4 and 6 a.m. on July 5 is asked to contact investigators at 1-877-551-4448. 

