'Very serious' sexual assault of woman in Stanley Park under investigation: VPD

A woman in Stanley Park was sexually assaulted by a male stranger Monday morning, according to police, who are describing the attack as "very serious."

Police were dispatched to the park after the victim, who is in her 50s, called 911 around 10:45 a.m., according to Vancouver Police Department spokesperson Sgt. Steve Addison, who says every available officer – including police on horseback and K9 teams – "flooded" the area to search for the suspect.

The man was not found.

Addison says patrols have been stepped up in the park and that police are sharing what little information they can about the assault with the public. .

"We believe it's important to inform the public about what has happened and the investigation that's taking place. Because given the weather, given the number of people who are out in the park, we feel that it's necessary to inform people so that they can make their own decisions about their own personal safety and of caution," he said.

Asked about the victim's condition, Addison did say she did not suffer serious physical injuries.

"Certainly an incident like this, to be attacked by a stranger in the middle of the day, is extremely terrifying and traumatizing," he said.

Addison says he anticipates providing updates on the investigation as it progresses.

"We'll certainly share as much as we can so that people can make informed decisions about their safety and how to go about their lives," he said.

The suspect is described as a "dark-skinned man in his 20s," standing about 5'7" tall and wearing a toque and a running jacket with a "checkered pattern on the front."

Anyone with information is being asked to call 604-717-4021.