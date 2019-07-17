

Crews mounted a significant rescue effort in the Webster's Corner area of Maple Ridge Wednesday evening after a vehicle went over an embankment.

BC Emergency Health Services confirmed one person was transported to hospital in stable condition after the crash, which occurred near a small bridge that crosses a creek on Dewdney Trunk Road close to 256th street.

Images from CTV News Vancouver's Chopper 9 showed a silver-coloured vehicle on its side in the woods, where first responders checked to see if anyone was trapped inside.

Two ambulances responded to the scene and an air ambulance was placed on standby, but was not required to launch.

Mounties and firefighters also responded, coordinating a rope rescue down the embankment.

Dewdney Trunk was closed to traffic in both directions as a result of the incident.