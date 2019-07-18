

CTV News Vancouver





A driver is recovering after a collision in Maple Ridge sent his truck sliding down an embankment.

His truck collided with another on Dewdney Trunk Road near 252nd Street Wednesday evening, sparking a challenging technical rescue.

The truck, with the driver inside, slid down an embankment and ended up on its roof. The windows were smashed by the impact.

Maple Ridge firefighters used ropes to navigate the steep hillside, and were eventually able to get to the driver.

The driver was brought up in a basket and taken to hospital in stable conditions.

Exactly what caused the crash is unclear, but both pickups involved appeared to have significant damage.

The truck that remained on the road had major damage along the passenger's side, but no one other than the rescued driver had serious injuries.

Mounties have not yet provided any information on the incident.