Vancouverites pick biggest news stories of the year

In the final week of the year, days seem to blend together, so it’s usually something that happened in one of the other 51 weeks that stands out.

CTV News asked people walking in downtown Vancouver to talk about the most memorable events of 2022.

“For me, I guess this is my first overseas trip in about six or seven years,” said Australian tourist Adrian Pavan.

TRAVEL CHAOS

COVID may not be in the rear view yet, but the world has awoken from a pandemic slumber and the travel industry seems ill-equipped to cope with the number of people anxious to see loved ones and visit distant places.

Thanks to passport delays, staffing shortages at airport screening and winter weather bombs, anyone on the move this year has likely spent an inordinate amount of time waiting in lengthy lines.

UKRAINE WAR

For its unnecessary cruelty and suffering, one story from this year stands above the rest.

"The Ukrainian war I reckon is a disgrace to the human race,” said Greg Mastoan.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine sparked protests around the globe, including several in Vancouver.

Canada has welcomed a wave of refugees fleeing the violence and many of them spent Christmas in Vancouver far from loved ones still in Vladimir Putin’s line of fire.

"It's very important, what's happening in Ukraine,” said Olivier Dussausse. “We need to support them."

NEW GOVERNMENTS

On the third Saturday in October, voters across the province cast ballots in municipal elections.

"I'm biased but the election went the way I voted,” said Ryan Hunter. “So I think, hopefully, we'll see some positive change in the city."

In Vancouver, the desire for change swept Ken Sim into the mayor’s office and delivered majorities for his A Better City party on city council and the park board.

WORLD CUP

Under a cloud of controversy over alleged corruption and human rights violations, Qatar hosted the first men’s World Cup in 36 years to feature Canada.

"I was cheering for Canada, and they at least scored the first goal,” said John Cavannagh.

That goal against Croatia was headed home by former Vancouver Whitecap Alphonso Davies.

In 2023, preparations will begin in earnest for the next World Cup, during which BC Place will host matches.