Unsecured load of 'large trees' prompts warning from Richmond RCMP

Mounties in Richmond recently pulled over a commercial driver with an unsecured load of "large trees" on a flatbed – prompting a warning from the detachment.

On April 27, an officer patrolling on Highway 91 noticed the vehicle and initiated a traffic stop. An inspection of the vehicle led to three fines for the driver totalling $535.

Authorities shared photos of the truck in a news release on Friday.

"Richmond RCMP Road Safety Unit is reminding all commercial vehicle operators to ensure you properly secure your load and to ensure you know your legal requirements before you hit the road," a spokesperson wrote.

"Let’s work together to make our roadways safer for all users."

Police also suggested that commercial drivers familiarize themselves with the applicable regulations.