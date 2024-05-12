VANCOUVER
Vancouver

Opening of Kitsilano Pool delayed due to 'unforeseen' repairs

A few swimmers are seen at Kitsilano Pool on Monday, July 13, 2020 shortly after it reopened to the public. A few swimmers are seen at Kitsilano Pool on Monday, July 13, 2020 shortly after it reopened to the public.
Share

When the city's outdoor pools reopen for the summer on the May long weekend, Kitsilano Pool will remain shuttered.

An opening date of May 18 for the popular pool won’t be possible due to "unforeseen repairs," according to an update from the Vancouver Park Board posted online Friday. Work has been delayed because the consistently warm and dry conditions required have not been present and an opening date has not been set – although the goal is to welcome swimmers sometime in June.

"We recognize that the pool holds a special place in the hearts of Vancouverites as an iconic facility, synonymous with summer. Staff are doing everything they can to open the pool when it is safe to do so," the update from the Vancouver Board of Parks and Recreation said.

The pool is a half a century old and reaching the end of its life, according to the park board. While parts are deteriorating and failing because of the pool's age, its decline has been hastened by storm damage.

New Brighton and Second Beach pools will, however, open on May 18. Lifeguards will also start staffing the city's beaches.

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

Vancouver Island

Kelowna

Edmonton

Calgary

Lethbridge

Winnipeg

Regina

Saskatoon

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

N.L.

Stay Connected
Follow CTV News