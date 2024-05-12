VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Man killed in New Westminster crash: police

    A uniformed police officer is seen in an image from the New Westminster Police Department's Facebook page. A uniformed police officer is seen in an image from the New Westminster Police Department's Facebook page.
    A crash in New Westminster Saturday left one man dead, according to authorities.

    Officers were called to the intersection of Brunette Avenue and East Columbia Street in the "early morning hours" for reports of a single-vehicle collision, a statement from the New Westminster Police Department says.

    Paramedics transported two people to the hospital but the driver of the vehicle did not survive.

    “This is a tragic event and our thoughts are with the family of this individual,” spokesperson Sgt. Andrew Leaver said.

    Police say the cause of the fatal crash remains under investigation and they are urging witnesses and anyone with information to call 604-525-5411.

