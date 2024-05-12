'Increased fire activity' expected for Fort Nelson, B.C., blaze

A wildfire near Fort Nelson, B.C., that forced thousands to flee their homes grew almost 800 hectares overnight Saturday, according to officials.

An online update from the B.C. Wildfire Service estimated the size of the Parker Lake blaze at 2,843 hectares Sunday morning.

"The fire experienced minimal growth overnight and remains located approximately 3.5 kilometres west of Fort Nelson proper as there was no progression eastward," the BCWS said.

"With easterly winds this morning, the backend of the fire on the northwest flank will receive clear air and increased fire activity is expected as available fuel remains dry and receptive."

Evacuation orders remain in place for roughly 3,000 residents of Fort Nelson and area, and the Fort Nelson First Nation.

The Northern Rockies Regional Municipality posted to social media Saturday evening, warning that the risk associated with the fire is ongoing and expected to escalate and urging anyone who has not yet heeded the orders to leave immediately.

"Know that the decision to evacuate has not been made lightly and is based on careful assessment and expert advice, with the safety of residents being at the forefront," the Facebook post said.

The "last chance" to get evacuation assistance form the Emergency Operations Centre in Fort Nelson before it closes and relocates south of the community will be Sunday at noon, the NRRM warned.

"At this time, all residents who are currently remaining within the community are strongly urged to reconsider and evacuate immediately. You are our friends, family and neighbours. Please stay safe," the post concludes.

The response to the wildfire includes 70 firefighters, 16 helicopters, 17 pieces of heavy equipment and structure protection specialists.