Vancouver to begin issuing fines over snowy sidewalks, officials say

Following Tuesday’s dumping of snow, the City of Vancouver says it will be cracking down on residents who fail to shovel their sidewalks in a timely fashion.

Manager of street operations Amy Sidwell said until now, inspectors have been taking an “educational” approach by issuing reminders, but that will be changing.

“Now we’re transitioning to looking at giving people fines if they’re non-compliant,” Sidwell said. “We’ve got inspectors out there right now.”

The city is asking people not to drive in the current conditions, leading to more people walking to get around.

“If people leave the snow on their sidewalks and people start to walking on it, it turns to ice quickly,” Sidwell said.

There were 26 complaints filed after Sunday’s snowfall and the city said it does not yet have data for Dec. 19 and 20.

After the last major snowstorm in November, the city received 908 complaints but did not hand out any fines.

The city is also in need of volunteers for the Snow Angel program, particularly in the Kingsway and Arbutus Ridge areas.