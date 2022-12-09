Snowy sidewalks prompt 908 complaints, 0 fines so far in Vancouver

Hundreds of Vancouver residents failed to shovel their sidewalks in a timely fashion following last week's snowfall – but so far, none of them have been fined.

City staff confirmed 908 complaints had been lodged about untended sidewalks as of Thursday morning, leading to 786 inspections.

Vancouver requires residents to clear away snow by 10 a.m. the day after snowfall, and those who don't can face fines of $250 or more.

Bylaw officers haven't issued any fines yet, however, as the city prefers to begin every season with a focus on "reminders, re-education and encouragement as opposed to moving directly to enforcement," the City of Vancouver said in an email.

"As many people are unprepared for the season’s first snowfall we usually take a softer approach and focus on information sharing," the city said.

"If there are repeat complaints for the same property, we inspect and have the authority to enforce the bylaw through the imposition of fines. Greater fines are able to be imposed for properties that are in continued non-compliance following a winter weather event."

Apart from responding to complaints, crews will proactively approach residents if they notice snow on busy sidewalks or have any other reason to be concerned about safety.

Over the course of last winter, which saw an above-average number of snowy days in Vancouver, bylaw officers issued 279 fines.

According to the city's website, homeowners and occupants are responsible for "clearing snow and ice from the full width of sidewalks in front of and, if on a corner lot, alongside their property."

On top of fines, people who refuse to shovel their sidewalk can be handed a snow-clearing bill if the city decides to hire someone else to do the work.

People who are away from home or otherwise unable to shovel their own sidewalk can request the help of a volunteer Snow Angel. (LINK) Snow and ice do not have to be cleared from private property.