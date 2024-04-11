Vancouver's Vaisakhi parade and several other events to check out this weekend
A spring festival, a breakdancing competition and a concert of video game music are among the many events on offer in Metro Vancouver this weekend. Here are some to check out.
Vaisakhi parade
The biggest event of the weekend is likely to be the annual Nagar Kirtan – Vancouver's Vaisakhi parade.
Thousands of people are expected to take to the streets of South Vancouver for what organizers describe as an "open concept parade" and street festival.
A formal procession is scheduled to begin on Marine Drive at Ross Street at 11 a.m. and make its way up Main Street to 49th Avenue and back, but vegetarian food stalls will be set up along the route from as early as 9 a.m.
The Vancouver Vaisakhi parade is one of the largest Sikh parades in the world, according to organizers, who invite people of all backgrounds to attend. More information about the event and the holiday can be found on the Khalsa Diwan Society website.
Art Vancouver
A four-day art fair will take over the east building of the Vancouver Convention Centre this weekend, bringing with it more than 100 artists and exhibitors, demonstrations, talks and classes.
Founded and organized by the Vancouver Visual Art Foundation, Art Vancouver started in 2015 and drew more than 11,000 visitors to last year's event.
To buy tickets, see a schedule of events and learn more, visit the Art Vancouver website.
Sexy Laundry
This weekend also marks the opening of a new production of Vancouver playwright Michele Riml's "Sexy Laundry."
The hit play tells the story of Alex and Henry, a couple who books a "naughty hotel retreat" in an effort to rekindle their lacklustre sex life after 25 years of marriage.
The show opens Thursday night at the Granville Island Stage and will run through May 12, with performances every day except Mondays during that span. More information and tickets can be found through the Arts Club Theatre Company website.
Chinese unicorn dance workshop
Chinatown Together and the Vancouver Tsung Tsin Hakka Association will host a free "unicorn dance" workshop at the Sun Yat Sen Courtyard on Carrall Street Saturday afternoon.
While Chinese lion and dragon dances are well known, the tradition of qilin or unicorn dancing is less broadly recognized. According to organizers, qilins – also known as unicorns – are "an integral part" of the culture of the Hakka people, a subgroup of Han Chinese people with its own language and cultural practices.
Saturday's event begins at 3:30 p.m., and organizers say it will be the first time in almost a decade that Hakka qilin dances have been performed in Vancouver. More information about the free workshop can be found online.
Free poetry reading
The Simon Fraser University English department will host the second annual Phyllis Webb Memorial Reading at the Segal Building on Granville Street Saturday evening.
The reading honours a Canadian poet with a cash award and a celebration of their work, and is presented in memory of award-winning poet and Order of Canada recipient Phyllis Webb. This year's honouree is Liz Howard.
Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the reading begins at 7 p.m. While the event is free, tickets can be reserved online.
Regional breaking competition
Across the harbour in North Vancouver on Saturday night, some of Canada's best breakdancers will be competing for a spot in the Red Bull BC One national finals next month.
The competition bills itself as "the premier one-on-one breaking competition in the world." Winners from the B.C. event will join other regional winners from competitions in Calgary and Montreal at the national finals in Toronto on May 24. The winners of that event will compete in a global contest in Rio de Janeiro.
Tickets for Saturday's event can be purchased online.
Broadway and video games in concert
Sunday brings a pair of Vancouver Pops concerts at UBC's Chan Centre for the Performing Arts.
First, at 3 p.m., the orchestra will present "Walkin' on Broadway," a concert of songs from Grease, Mamma Mia, and The Sound of Music.
Then, at 7 p.m., the orchestra will present its "Adventures Concert," featuring music from classic and best-selling video games.
Both 60-minute, intermission-free performances are billed as "short and sweet," "family friendly and wallet friendly." Tickets can be purchased through the UBC website.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada to allow 30-year amortization for first-time buyers' mortgages on new homes
The Canadian government will allow 30-year amortization periods on insured mortgages for first-time homebuyers purchasing newly built homes.
Ontarian wins legal battle for public funding of gender-affirming surgery argued as 'experimental'
An Ontario resident has successfully secured public funding for a specialized gender-affirming surgery argued to be 'experimental' by the provincial health insurer following a years-long legal battle.
Solving the mystery of metal object that hit Kitchener, Ont., home
A Kitchener, Ont., man finally knows where a metal object, which crashed through the roof of his home Monday and nearly hit him, originated.
Alberta man harassed with hundreds of dollars worth of pizza
In the past six months, hundreds of dollars worth of pizza have been ordered in Justin Rybicki's name – and he's not sure why.
Man, 30, dead after triple shooting in downtown Toronto: police
Toronto police say a 30-year-old man is dead after gunfire erupted on a downtown sidewalk as bars were clearing out early Thursday.
Russia, Germany and U.K. urge restraint as Iranian threat puts Middle East on edge
Russia, Germany and Britain on Thursday urged countries in the Middle East to show restraint and Israel said it was preparing to 'meet all its security needs' in a region on edge over an Iranian threat to strike Israel.
Deer family appears to accept B.C. man as one of their own
B.C. resident Robert Conrad spent thousands of hours on Crown land developing an unusual bond with deer.
Kevin Costner breaks silence about ‘Yellowstone’ final season
Many 'Yellowstone' viewers very much want Kevin Costner to return for the remainder of the drama’s final season, and it sounds like he’s not against the idea.
O.J. Simpson, football star turned celebrity murder defendant, dead at 76
O.J. Simpson, the American football star and actor who was acquitted in a sensational 1995 trial of murdering his former wife but was found responsible for her death in a civil lawsuit and was later imprisoned for armed robbery and kidnapping, has died at the age of 76.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Vancouver Island
-
Bookkeeper charged with money laundering, defrauding $1.7M from Victoria non-profit
A Vancouver Island woman is facing charges of fraud, theft and money laundering after she allegedly defrauded her non-profit employer of more than $1.7 million and wired the money to her personal accounts.
-
B.C. COVID-19 hospitalizations up slightly as province launches latest vaccine campaign
The number of people in B.C. hospitals with COVID-19 rose slightly this week as the province began rolling out its latest vaccination campaign.
-
B.C. judge rejects bid to throw out Ibrahim Ali's murder conviction
A British Columbia Supreme Court judge has rejected an application to throw out the conviction of Ibrahim Ali for the murder of a 13-year-old in Burnaby, B.C., over what his lawyers say were unreasonable delays in getting him to trial.
Kelowna
-
Evacuation of Kelowna, B.C., apartment near construction site extended for two weeks
More than 80 residents from a low-income apartment building in Kelowna, B.C., have learned they won't be able to return to their homes for at least another two weeks.
-
2 men injured after 'road rage' incident with Dodge Ram driver, Kelowna RCMP say
Mounties are investigating a reported "road rage" incident in Kelowna, B.C., that left two men injured last week.
-
Unstable nearby construction site forces evacuation of apartment in Kelowna, B.C.
More than 80 residents of a low-income apartment building in Kelowna, B.C., have been told they need to leave over a 'significant' risk to life and safety.
Edmonton
-
Alberta man harassed with hundreds of dollars worth of pizza
In the past six months, hundreds of dollars worth of pizza have been ordered in Justin Rybicki's name – and he's not sure why.
-
Private companies to take on inter-facility transfers in Alberta: Health Minister
Alberta Health Services (AHS) is partnering with private companies to help transport non-emergency patients between medical facilities.
-
Province promises to help Alberta life-lease holders owed money to reclaim it
The provincial minister overseeing life-lease legislation in Alberta says the government is working to ensure each person affected by withheld funds will be "made whole."
Calgary
-
‘Paying to work’: health workers clap back against staff parking cost increases
A new petition is calling for all of Alberta’s health and hospital workers to be exempt from parking payment rules inside health facilities.
-
Charges laid after drones allegedly used to deliver drugs to Alberta prison
Charges have been laid in connection to an operation that allegedly saw drones used to supply inmates at Alberta's Drumheller Institution with phones and drugs.
-
$1M loss prompts fraud investigation, Calgary man charged: RCMP
A Calgary man is facing numerous fraud charges after several people reportedly lost more than a million dollars.
Lethbridge
-
Lethbridge reveals proposed water conservation plan, no current restrictions in place
With water levels in the Oldman River Reservoir sitting at just over 30 per cent and another drought-like summer predicted, the City of Lethbridge is looking to take steps before the situation worsens.
-
4 candidates compete for vacant council seat in Town of Fort Macleod, Alta.
There are four candidates vying for a vacant councillor seat in the town of Fort Macleod, Alta.
-
'He was a messenger': Defence disputes accused was leader at Alberta border blockade
A lawyer for one of three men on trial for their roles in the border blockade at Coutts, Alta., argued Thursday his client was nothing more than a messenger.
Winnipeg
-
A new era: HSC to deploy institutional safety officers next week
New safety officers will be on patrol at Health Sciences Centre (HSC), and they're going to have the power to arrest and detain people who present a threat to staff, patients and visitors.
-
WRHA offering meningococcal vaccine clinics for children
The Winnipeg Regional Health Authority is offering meningococcal vaccine clinics to further protect young children from the disease.
-
'People are hungry for live music': New entertainment venue coming to Osborne Village
Winnipeggers will soon have a new venue to enjoy live music and entertainment, as plans are underway to open up a new facility along Osborne.
Regina
-
Counterfeit cash: Here's how common it is and how to tell what's real and what's fake
Following a recent case of a Saskatchewan man receiving US$4,200 in counterfeit bills in his mail – CTV News reached out to Canada's authority on fake money to learn more about how counterfeiting enforcement works and what residents can look for.
-
'A strong signal': Five-year-old captivates Regina City Council with pitch to build waterslide elevator
Regina City Council heard from a long list of delegates Wednesday night. However, there was one who stood out perhaps more than anyone else due to her young age. Five-year-old Blake Turnbull hopes to one day be able to ride the waterslides at the newly renovated Wascana Pool.
-
'A rival there': Warriors and Broncos set to face-off in round 2
The Western Hockey League (WHL) second round playoff series will get underway on Friday and the Moose Jaw Warriors and Swift Current Broncos will meet in the post-season for the first time since 2018.
Saskatoon
-
'We're just at a loss': Sask. family struggling to pay for specialist pediatric care out of province
A Saskatoon family is concerned about the health of their son nearly a year after Saskatchewan’s only pediatric gastroenterologist (GI) left the province.
-
Sask. man charged with attempted murder after firing at police
Saskatchewan RCMP say two men were arrested following a shooting incident on Ahtahkakoop Cree Nation— located about 154 kilometres north of Saskatoon.
-
Sask. family says justice system failed their injured son
Nearly a year has passed since Charlene Fineday's family was devastated. Her son Darnell was struck by an impaired driver, leaving him non-verbal, and unable to move his hands or legs.
Toronto
-
Ontarian wins legal battle for public funding of gender-affirming surgery argued as 'experimental'
An Ontario resident has successfully secured public funding for a specialized gender-affirming surgery argued to be 'experimental' by the provincial health insurer following a years-long legal battle.
-
Missing Toronto senior found by Leslieville crossing guard, reunited with family
A missing Toronto senior with dementia has been found, Toronto police say.
-
'No surprise': Outreach organization says number of encampments in Toronto doubled since last spring
Twice as many encampments have sprung up in Toronto’s parks and green spaces compared to a year ago, new city data has found.
Montreal
-
Quebec justice minister ready to defend secularism law at the Supreme Court, tells Ottawa to 'mind its own business'
Quebec's justice minister says he intends to defend the province's secularism law to the very end, after the English Montreal School Board said it would seek permission to appeal a decision upholding the law to the Supreme Court of Canada.
-
Protesters demand justice after Quebec man accused of murdering ex-girlfriend
The 27-year-old woman who was found dead Tuesday in Candiac was Josiane Faucher, who recently broke up with her boyfriend who is now accused of killing her.
-
Outage affecting Desjardins Bank services
Desjardins Bank said it is facing technical problems 'with all our services' on Thursday, according to a notice on its website.
Ottawa
-
Grade 6 students in Almonte, Ont. campaign to have local veteran's name added to cenotaph
A 100-year-old mistake in the town of Almonte, Ont. will soon be corrected, thanks to a group of Grade 6 students.
-
Only ATM in Luskville, Que. set to close end of May
As online banking becomes the primary money management tool for many, small communities across Canada have experienced the closure of their local bank branches.
-
Ottawa police say 'high-risk sexual offender' now living in Vanier
Ottawa police are advising the public that a man with a history of sexual offences is now living in the Vanier area.
Atlantic
-
Rain, wind warnings issued for the Maritimes ahead of wet Friday
The Maritimes is still set for a soggy and gusty close to the week.
-
Former N.S. cabinet minister dies: premier
A former Nova Scotia MLA, cabinet minister, and educator has died, according to Premier Tim Houston.
-
Search for missing N.S. senior continues, police update last known sighting
Police in New Glasgow, N.S., say the search for a missing 73-year-old woman continues and they are providing an update on the last time she was seen.
London
-
A section of Highway 401 near Dorchester, Ont. is closing for construction. Here's when
The Ontario Ministry of Transportation (MTO) has begun work to demolish the Dorchester Road Bridge over Highway 401.
-
Tecumseh, Ont. trucker sentenced in crash that killed 4-year-old girl
A truck driver convicted in the crash that killed a young girl was sentenced on Thursday to two years of house arrest along with three years probation.
-
O.J. Simpson, football star turned celebrity murder defendant, dead at 76
O.J. Simpson, the American football star and actor who was acquitted in a sensational 1995 trial of murdering his former wife but was found responsible for her death in a civil lawsuit and was later imprisoned for armed robbery and kidnapping, has died at the age of 76.
Kitchener
-
Solving the mystery of metal object that hit Kitchener, Ont., home
A Kitchener, Ont., man finally knows where a metal object, which crashed through the roof of his home Monday and nearly hit him, originated.
-
Police raid Cambridge, Ont. spa as part of human trafficking investigation
Waterloo regional police conducted a search warrant Thursday at a business and a home in Cambridge, Ont. as result of a human trafficking investigation.
-
Ford addresses Wilmot land acquisition controversy
Premier Doug Ford says the Region of Waterloo’s plan to buy a large tract of farmland in Wilmot for an unidentified industrial project is part of a broader provincial strategy to ready sites for development, but one aspect of the proposed deal “doesn’t sit well” with him.
Northern Ontario
-
Doorbell video shows family of black bears scared off by dog in Sudbury, Ont.
A Sudbury woman said her husband was bringing the recycling out to the curb Wednesday night when he had to make a 'mad dash' inside after seeing a bear.
-
Northern Ont. photographer's Instagram pics lands her spot in Vogue magazine
A Sudbury-born photographer says it's a dream come true to have her work featured in Vogue U.K. for three months.
-
Stats show violent crime is up 18% in Timmins, property crime is down
Timmins Acting Deputy Chief Darren Dinel presented February’s crime statistics to board members Thursday and said compared to last February, violent crimes increased by just more than 18 per cent.
N.L.
-
A fish harvester's protest threatens Newfoundland and Labrador's crab season -- again
Longliners across Newfoundland and Labrador are tied up once again, as a new protest by the province's fish harvesters threatens to derail the crab fishery for a second straight year.
-
Unique photo exhibit put cameras in the hands of survivors of domestic and sexual violence
A unique photo exhibit is putting cameras into the hands of survivors of domestic and sexual violence in Newfoundland and Labrador.
-
Controversial wind-powered hydrogen project gets final approval in Newfoundland
A controversial wind-powered hydrogen development proposed for the west coast of Newfoundland has cleared its last hurdle with the provincial government.