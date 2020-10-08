VANCOUVER -- After surviving two notorious river otter visits at his previous home in the Dr. Sun Yet-Sen Classical Chinese Garden, Vancouver’s oldest koi fish has now been relocated under the dome of the Bloedel Conservatory.

The 34 year-old koi known as “Dragon Gate” still bears the marks from an encounter with a river otter, according to Vancouver Park Board chair Camil Dumont.

“He has several scars on his back as a result of surviving the otter attacks,” Dumont said in a press release. “We couldn’t be happier to have him join the unique environment at Bloedel where he can continue to play an important role in Vancouver.”

The Garden’s Marketing and Visitor Experience Manager Martha Nelson said they are “thrilled Dragon Gate is settling into his new home”.

Dragon Gate first arrived in Vancouver during Expo ’86, and lived in the Korean pavilion before transferring to the garden. In 2018, he was rescued after a river otter showed up and wreaked havoc on the koi population. The park board said he also survived a second otter attack in November 2019.

The fortunate fish joins nine other koi now occupying their own pond at the conservatory.