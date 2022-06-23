Vancouver's Fairview neighbourhood ranked the best in Canada for a night out

The Granville Strip is typically what comes to mind for most when it comes to Vancouver's nightlife scene.

But according to a new study, there's another place that party-goers are flocking to in the city.

Local Nights Out has ranked Fairview as the best neighbourhood in Canada for a night out.

The publication says it analyzed 6,479 TripAdvisor reviews of nightclubs, bars, pubs, theatres, music venues, comedy clubs, karaoke bars and casinos from both locals and tourists.

It found that Fairview was the top spot among locals to visit those nightlife attractions, with nine out of 10 ratings left by locals containing either four or five stars.

Fairview is followed by Little Italy in Ottawa and the Upper Beaches neighbourhood in Toronto to make up the top three neighbourhoods in Canada for a night out, according to locals.

Rounding out the top 10 list are Victoria's downtown core, coming in fifth place, and Vancouver's Central neighbourhood, which nabbed the eighth spot.

As for the top neighbourhoods for a night out according to tourists, the results shifted slightly.

Vancouver's Central neighbourhood came in fifth place, followed by downtown Victoria in sixth.

When it comes to the best city in Canada for a night out among locals — Vancouver took the third spot — edged out by Quebec City and Victoria.

But according to reviews left by tourists, Victoria is the number one city in Canada for a night out, followed by Vancouver, Montreal, Fredericton and Toronto.

The publication also looked at specific venues, finding that Vancouver had the highest number of positive ratings left by locals and tourists when it came to the top nightclubs in Canada.

Vancouver also ranked high in the casino category, with nearly 70 per cent of locals and 88.9 per cent of tourists leaving four or five star ratings.