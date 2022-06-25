Vancouver's English Bay Barge still hasn't budged

A barge that ran aground near Vancouver's English Bay last year quickly became an accidental attraction, drawing selfie-seekers and inspiring T-shirt designs. But after seven months, residents seem to have grown weary of its hulking presence on the shoreline.

The last attempt to remove the barge was in November, two days after it became unmoored in choppy waters as a storm battered southwestern B.C. That attempt, which saw a single tugboat sent to tow the barge away, was unsuccessful.

In the months since, a pile-driving company has been hired to dismantle it. The work was initially projected to be completed by May.

CTV News has reached out to the company for an update but did not receive a reply.

A website dedicated to the dismantling, maintained by Vancouver Pile Driving Ltd, was last updated on May 19.

"Thank you for your patience as we continue planning the deconstruction and removal of the barge from English Bay. Deconstructing the barge is complex due to the location and condition of the vessel. Removal is being carefully planned," it reads.

"We are working with our partners and hope to have a deconstruction start date to share soon."

CTV News asked people out walking the seawall Friday what they thought. While tourists said they found it "interesting" residents of the area said it has become an eyesore and questioned why it hasn't been removed.

The City of Vancouver says it's "been tracking all costs related to the barge and will be seeking reimbursement for any costs incurred, including some initial security-related costs, from the barge owner.