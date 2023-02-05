Vancouver program that pairs mental health nurses and police to get funding boost

A $2.8 million grant from the City of Vancouver to the local health authority will help expand a program that pairs police officers with mental health nurses in the city.

Mayor Ken Sim was joined by Premier David Eby and a number of other provincial and municipal leaders Sunday to announce the "initial investment" that will "support preliminary work" to begin hiring 58 mental health workers.

The recommendation to allocate the funding to Vancouver Coastal Health will come to council on Feb. 14.

"This investment, along with the funding allocation to hire 100 new police officers, are important components of an integrated approach that will serve to bolster Vancouver’s frontline mental health and public safety response," a media release from the city said.

According to VCH's Chief Medical Health Officer Dr. Patricia Daly, the health authority will start recruiting once the funding is approved, with new staff expected to start work by the end of the calendar year.

One of the key planks in Sim's platform was a promise to hire 100 new police officers and 100 mental health nurses to expand the VPD's Car87/88 program.

For decades, this service has responded to mental health calls by sending a two-person team pairing a police officer in plainclothes with a mental health nurse. However, the service is not available 24 hours a day and there are only two teams. Sim's ABC Vancouver party pledged to hire enough personnel to allow the service to operate 24/7 and to significantly ramp up the number of teams available.

Sim, who was elected several months ago, said he would make this happen on "day one."

Critics of Sim's plan have pointed out that hiring nurses is outside of the city's jurisdiction, and noted that the province's health-care system has been grappling with staffing issues – including the ability to recruit and retain nurses – for years. They have also questioned whether it is necessary for police to respond to mental health emergencies, saying in most cases civilian-led teams would be a better and safer alternative.