

CTV News Vancouver





Vancouver police are looking for witnesses, photos and video after an early morning stabbing in the downtown area Saturday.

The incident took place just before 2 a.m. on Hornby Street near Dunsmuir Street. Police said two groups got into an altercation, during which a 25-year-old man was stabbed.

Police described the man's injuries as life-threatening, and said he remained in hospital in serious, but stable condition Saturday evening.

The suspect in the alleged stabbing was wearing all black. Police describe him as "either Caucasion or Latin," in his late teens or early 20s.

Investigators from the Vancouver Police Department's Major Crime Section believe that the incident was captured on at least one cell phone camera. They are asking the owner of that footage to provide it to them.

Police are also asking anyone who was driving in the area between 1:30 and 2 a.m. Saturday and may have dash cam video to come forward.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Vancouver police at 604-717-2541, or to call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 to report anonymously.