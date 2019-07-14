

CTV News Vancouver





Vancouver police are investigating after a stabbing in the city's Coal Harbour neighbourhood early Sunday morning.

Police say they were called to the intersection of Bute and West Pender Streets at roughly 4 a.m.

When they arrived, they found a man in his 20s with injuries that were not life threatening. The victim was taken to hospital, where he underwent surgery.

No arrests have been made. Police say they believe the man was involved in an altercation shortly before the stabbing, but further investigation is needed to determine the exact circumstances of the incident.

Sunday was the second day in a row that officers from the Vancouver Police Department were called to deal with a stabbing in the downtown area before sunrise. On Saturday, police were called to investigate a stabbing on Hornby Street near Dunsmuir Street, which took place shortly before 2 a.m.