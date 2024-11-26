VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Vancouver police seek owner of photo album found in Chinatown

    Police in Vancouver are searching for the owner of a family photo album recently discovered in the city's Chinatown neighbourhood.

    In a social media post, the Vancouver Police Department says the album was turned in at a community policing centre.

    Police are now asking the public for help locating the album's rightful owner.

    Some of the black-and-white photos shared in the social media post show large family gatherings, including what appears to be a wedding.

    The VPD is asking anyone who recognizes the photos or the people in them to contact the department by email at vpd@vpd.ca.

