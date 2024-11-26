'No view' tickets for Taylor Swift's Vancouver shows reselling for thousands

It appears that Swifties hoping to experience the final dates of the sold-out Eras Tour in December were given another chance Monday.

Fans on social media were quick to notice that Ticketmaster had opened up more seats to the Vancouver shows, after the company had done the same a few days before Taylor Swift’s Toronto stop for hopefuls who had signed up for verified fan sales.

There was a catch, however. Screenshots show that the newly available seats are behind the stage, and listed as “no stage view” tickets.

But the opportunity to be inside the arena and hear the show was reportedly going for a bargain price—$16.50. Seats where you can get a view of Taylor Swift have gone for thousands of dollars throughout the tour.

The Ticketmaster website, as of Tuesday, shows that any tickets that were made available for Dec. 6, 7 and 8 have been scooped up.

And now, resale website StubHub has several tickets up for grabs marked as “no view” and “behind stage.” These seats are going at a range of roughly $1,400 to $2,300.

When asked about how many behind-the-stage tickets were made available and how fast they sold out, a spokesperson for Ticketmaster Canada told CTV News it is up to the artist’s team to decide what “data” about the event can be shared, not the company.

“Our next city will be the last one of The Eras Tour, and the closing of the most extraordinary chapter of my life so far,” Taylor Swift wrote on Instagram Tuesday morning. “See you soon Vancouver. We can’t wait to give you all we’ve got for three more shows.”