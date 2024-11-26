'Needs to be taken seriously': B.C. premier and business community react to promised Trump tariffs

The B.C. government and business leaders across the province are urging President-elect Donald Trump to reconsider his promised 25 per cent tariff on all Canadian exports.

Premier David Eby took to social media with a short message: “Trump’s tariffs would hurt Canadians and Americans alike. Canadians must stand united. Ottawa must respond with strength. We’ll never stop fighting for British Columbian families.”

On Monday, Trump said he would impose the tariff on the United States’ neighbours Canada and Mexico until they clamp down on drugs, particularly fentanyl, and migrants crossing the border, in a move that would appear to violate a free-trade deal.

According to the Greater Vancouver Board of Trade, the U.S. is B.C.’s most important trading partner, accounting for 54 per cent of the province's commodity exports last year.

“This robust partnership supports tens of thousands of jobs, fuels economic growth and bolsters the prosperity of communities on both sides of the border,” said Bridgette Anderson, the CEO and president of GVBT.

“The announcement by President-elect Donald Trump is very concerning and needs to be taken seriously.”

Anderson went on to say that the two allies need to engage constructively to advance collective interest, which would include prioritizing cutting off the flow of illicit drugs.

“This should act as a wake-up call to all levels of government that a new ‘Team Canada’ approach is required. We need to be laser-focused on growing the economy and remaining a competitive jurisdiction,” wrote Anderson.

Softwood lumber is one of B.C.’s largest exports south of the border.

The president of the B.C. Lumber Trade Council, Kurt Niquidet, told CTV News Vancouver on Monday evening that they are concerned with the 25 per cent tariff threat as they’re already facing steep taxes.

He believes this will have implications not only for the industry in B.C. but also directly for the American consumer.

“They really need our supply. These tariffs or duties just act as a tax on lumber imports and it ends up getting passed on to the consumer,” said Niquidet.

“We're a critical partner in supplying materials for housing and housing affordability is essential. It's an essential issue right now.”

B.C. exported roughly $5 billion worth of softwood lumber last year and B.C. represents about 40 per cent of all Canadian lumber shipped to the U.S., according to Niquidet.

He is hopeful that changes can be made to avoid the 25 per cent tariff as time is dwindling until Trump takes office in January.

Fiona Famulak, the president and CEO of the B.C. Chamber of Commerce, also reacted to the tariff news on Monday evening.

She told CTV News that a tariff of this magnitude will have significant consequences for B.C. businesses of all sizes and it will negatively impact communities and workers across the province.

“The reality is, that tariffs on Canadian products will impact businesses and consumers on both sides of the border,” said Famulak.

“Ottawa must take this news seriously and work proactively with representatives of the incoming U.S. administration immediately to address the issue before the tariffs are implemented – we cannot afford to wait until January to take action.”