Mounties seize cannabis, submachine guns in B.C. investigation

Mounties say they have dismantled a large drug distribution ring in Metro Vancouver, seizing automatic weapons and hundreds of kilograms of illicit cannabis.

A news release from the Surrey RCMP says the investigation began in early September, when investigators seized four large boxes of cannabis from a shipping business in the city.

Later that month, police intercepted a second shipment of cannabis at the same north Surrey business, discovering approximately 77 kilograms of vacuum-sealed cannabis inside, according to the release.

Evidence reportedly pointed investigators to a residence in the 300 block of Stevens Drive in West Vancouver, where police executed a search warrant on Oct. 10.

Police say a 29-year-old man was arrested at the scene and officers seized three submachine guns, three shotguns and more than 315 kilograms of dried cannabis.

Investigators also seized $145,000 in cash, four kilograms of psilocybin and more than 1,000 psilocybin chocolate bars from the residence, according to the release.

"Illegal cannabis is not tested or quality-controlled and may contain harmful levels of contaminants," Surrey RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Sarbjit K. Sangha said in the release, adding the investigation is still ongoing.

"Targeting offenders involved in the illegal drug trade in our community continues to be a top priority for the Surrey RCMP drug unit," Sangha said.