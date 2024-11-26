Video shows B.C. cat bursting through pet door to confront raccoons

Several hungry raccoons were chased off a B.C. couple’s deck this week by one over-confident house cat – who was ultimately lucky to saunter away unscathed.

Video shows the raccoons feasting on a compost bin outside a home in New Westminster shortly before 1:30 a.m. Monday when Midna the cat suddenly bursts through a pet door, giving the scavenging wildlife a considerable fright.

While the raccoons initially retreat onto a staircase, it doesn’t take them long to regain their confidence. Four pairs of glowing eyes gradually emerge as the animals creep back toward the deck to continue their meal.

Midna’s owner, Colin Fraser, told CTV News she’s not one to back down when faced with a threat.

“If you ever take her to the vet, she’s the worst animal in the world – she’s a little hell-spawn,” said Fraser. “But then at home, she’s super loving.”

Midna and her brother Rumple are indoor cats, but the home has a pet door that was installed by a previous owner. Fraser said there’s a small lock that’s supposed to keep the hatch closed, but Midna was so determined to confront the masked intruders that she broke through.

Cat siblings Midna (top) and Rumple at their home in New Westminster, B.C.

In doing so, the fearless feline also locked herself outside for the night – which briefly alarmed her owners when they couldn’t find her Monday morning.

After seeing the compost bins had been rummaged through and realizing Midna was not inside, there was a moment of worry – before the cat stood on its hind legs to peer at Fraser through a window.

“She was a little cold but luckily un-scratched, unfazed, seemingly happy,” Fraser said.

The full video shows the raccoons going back for the compost, as Midna monitors from the sidelines. Fraser said he watched the entire encounter unfold for about 90 minutes to find out if the critters ever attacked his cat, but found the violence was always one-sided.

“Bites or swipes, they were all from her,” he said. “They mostly just wanted to sniff her.”

That was a fortunate outcome – the B.C. SPCA warns that raccoons do sometimes become aggressive toward house pets, particularly when there is food nearby.

Despite being seemingly unharmed, Midna is still getting de-worming treatment and shots, said Fraser, whose wife is a veterinarian.

The couple is also going to reinforce the lock on the cat door with a piece of wood.