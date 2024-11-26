VANCOUVER
    • Public help sought in search for missing man with dementia

    Saanich resident Christian, who suffers from dementia, was last seen on Nov. 23, 2024. (Handout) Saanich resident Christian, who suffers from dementia, was last seen on Nov. 23, 2024. (Handout)
    Saanich police are releasing photos to assist with the search for a missing 64-year-old man with dementia, who was last seen on Saturday.

    So far, authorities have only identified the man as Christian, to protect his privacy.

    “We are concerned for Christian’s health and well-being,” the Saanich Police Department said in a statement. “He was last seen leaving his residence in the Royal Oak area.”

    Christian is described as 5’6” tall with blue eyes, shaggy brown hair and a grey goatee. He was last seen wearing a black winter jacket with a hood, white lining, and a Cleveland Browns NFL logo on the front-left side. He was also seen wearing a Reebok backpack with a purple pattern.

    Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Saanich police at 250-475-4321.

