Vancouver police investigating assaults at trans rights rally

Vancouver police say they believe at least two people were assaulted at a trans rights rally Friday, and they have launched an investigation.

The assaults happened during "violent confrontations" between rally-goers and a group of counter-protesters in Grandview Park, the Vancouver Police Department said in a news release Saturday.

Between 75 and 100 people had gathered in the park, according to police. The rally was being held to mark International Transgender Day of Visibility.

"Detectives from VPD’s Robbery, Assault and Arson Unit have been assigned to conduct a full investigation, which will include a review of bystander video, eyewitness accounts, and victim statements," police said in their release.

"The investigation will consider all of the circumstances surrounding the incidents."

Police said they believe there may be additional witnesses who haven't spoken to investigators, "as well as a bystander video that may show different perspectives of what occurred."

The VPD also shared "parts of video and images posted online by a victim," saying it hopes more people who witnessed the altercations will come forward with information.

Those with information about the assaults are asked to call 604-717-2541, police said.

In one of the videos, a person holding trans and Pride flags screams profanity at the victim before punching them.

In the other, the assailant is wearing a camouflage hoodie and pushes the victim to the ground.

Police did not identify either the victims or the suspects in Friday's incidents, writing in their release that they "do not have the authority" to identify victims or release names of suspects who have not been charged.

An activist who goes by the moniker Billboard Chris has identified himself as one of the assault victims, and has been posting videos of the incident and the police response to it since it occurred.

His website focuses on his opposition to the use of puberty blockers to treat children with gender dysphoria and claims children are being "indoctrinated" into believing they were born in the wrong bodies.