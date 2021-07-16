VANCOUVER -- The victim of Vancouver's 10th homicide of 2021 was 24-year-old Luis Rosas Saenz, police announced Friday.

Saenz was found suffering from a stab wound on the street near Southwest Marine Drive and West 57th Avenue around 6:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 10. He was taken to hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Homicide investigators from the Vancouver Police Department are investigating, and they ask anyone with information or dash cam video from the area to contact them at 604-717-2500. Tips can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

“Investigators believe that a number of people were driving down the road at the time of the offence,” said VPD spokesperson Const. Tania Visintin, in a news release.

“We need anyone with dash cam footage to call our investigators as soon as possible.”