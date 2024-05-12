Vancouver police destroy grenade found by gardener

Someone gardening in Vancouver Sunday morning was in for quite the surprise.

Police say the gardener found an “old grenade” in the Olympic Village area. Photos posted to social media show police tape and officers at the community garden in Hinge Park.

The Vancouver Police Department’s explosive experts were sent to the area to inspect the grenade.

They determined the explosive was “still a potential danger” so police safely destroyed it. A boom sound was heard in the area.

In a social media post later Sunday afternoon, the VPD said police are still looking into the discovery, writing “the investigation continues into how it may have gotten there, how long ago, and by whom. All questions we’d like to have the answers to.”

CTV News has reached out to the VPD for more information and will update this story when a response is received.