Vancouver Police Board dismisses exclusion zone complaint from provincial watchdog
The Vancouver Police Board has dismissed a complaint alleging the Vancouver Police Department created an exclusion zone during the dismantling of numerous encampments along East Hastings Street.
In April, the City of Vancouver, with the support of the VPD, removed tents and personal belongings along East Hastings street. The city said it had been working daily to address fire, life and safety concerns identified in an order issued by fire Chief Karen Fry in July of last year.
On Thursday, the Vancouver Police Board reviewed a complaint that was submitted to the Office of the Police Complaint Commissioner on April 5, the day of the decampment.
The complaint was submitted by a member of the public and said, in part, that preventing journalists from accessing the blocks-long stretch of the city street was "an infringement upon journalistic freedom and freedom of press, a constitutionally protected right in Canada."
In a letter to the board, OPCC commissioner Clayton Pecknold wrote, “after review of the concerns raised in the complaint and the public statement of the VPD, it appears that an exclusion zone was created by the VPD for the purpose of excluding the public and the media from a specific section of the city for defined period of time. It is unclear what lawful authority was relied upon in the creation and enforcement of this exclusion zone.”
At Thursday’s meeting, the police board heard the VPD’s report, which stated there was no exclusion zone.
“There wasn’t an exclusion zone. It’s that simple,” VPD Chief Adam Palmer said. “I think when people think of exclusion zones they’re thinking Fairy Creek, things like that. That’s not what we had in Vancouver. It’s not the same situation.”
Vancouver reporter Jen St. Denis was working that day and posted to the platform X, formerly known as Twitter, that she was barred from accessing the street and had to enter through an alley instead.
Board chair, Faye Wightman, said no journalists were interviewed during the VPD’s report of what happened April 5. Wightman added that the board is comfortable with the response it received.
“It’s dismissed,” she said.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Rainbow Bridge reopens a day after deadly vehicle explosion
The Rainbow Bridge border crossing between Canada and the United States has reopened after a lengthy closure caused by a deadly vehicle explosion Wednesday.
Violent clashes break out in Dublin after knife attack that injured 3 children, one seriously
Violent clashes broke out in central Dublin on Thursday evening after a 5-year-old girl was seriously injured in a knife attack earlier in the day that also saw a woman and two other young children hospitalized.
EXCLUSIVE Ontario couple walks away from $140K after dispute with developer
The last year and a half have been an emotional roller coaster for engaged couple Joe Jennison and Alicia Murrell.
Feds say 'no evidence of terrorism,' in bridge blast, criticize Poilievre for 'terrorist attack' remark
The federal government confirmed Thursday there is 'no evidence of terrorism at this time,' in regards to the Rainbow Bridge vehicle explosion on Wednesday, and are now accusing Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre for jumping to conclusions in raising the spectre of a 'terrorist attack,' early on.
NextStar Energy confirms foreign worker count at Windsor battery plant
NextStar Energy has confirmed the number of foreign workers coming to Windsor to help get its new electric vehicle battery plant up to full operation.
Ukraine's ambassador hopes Canada's support stays strong amid carbon tax trade bill acrimony
Amid the Conservative party's unanimous rejection of a bill seeking to update the Canada-Ukraine Free Trade Agreement over carbon tax wording concerns, Ukraine's Ambassador to Canada Yuliya Kovaliv says that while she understands there are 'differences' in political opinion in this country about climate policies, she hopes support for Ukraine remains steadfast.
'I haven't said I would be resigning' over carbon pricing, Guilbeault tells Senate
Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault told the Senate on Wednesday that he has not promised to step down if there are any further carve-outs from the carbon price, and he is putting no pressure on any senators to kill off a bill that would do that.
Femicide should be declared a national emergency in Canada: women’s organization says
Femicide, which describes women and girls being killed purely for the crime of their gender, is on the rise in Canada—and one advocacy group is calling for it to be declared a national emergency.
Sask. authorities perplexed after entire house left in ditch
Conservation officers in Saskatchewan were left scratching their heads after an unusual case of apparent illegal dumping.
Vancouver Island
-
Suspect allegedly flashed B.C. fitness club staff, was possibly wearing sword: RCMP
Authorities are asking for the public's help identifying a suspect who allegedly flashed workers at a Nanaimo, B.C., fitness centre after he was refused entry.
-
'More kids are going hungry': Vancouver Island charities see surge in demand
A charity feeding kids in B.C. is seeing an unprecedented surge in demand, generating a wait list for the first time to serve 17 communities.
-
RCMP helicopter rescues man after truck stuck in snow near Kelowna, B.C.
A man whose truck got stuck in the snow west of Kelowna, B.C., needed to be rescued by an RCMP helicopter.
Calgary
-
Wildlife encounters prompt calls for waste bylaw in Bragg Creek
Bears are often spotted in Bragg Creek but the community has no rules about trash bins and that’s a big concern for some residents worried about wild animals becoming habituated to people.
-
Calgary cowgirl reflects on 'life changing' experience competing on 'Squid Game' reality show
An Alberta woman who competed on the new Netflix reality series 'Squid Game: The Challenge' says the experience was "life changing."
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Rainbow Bridge reopens a day after deadly vehicle explosion
The Rainbow Bridge border crossing between Canada and the United States has reopened after a lengthy closure caused by a deadly vehicle explosion Wednesday.
Edmonton
-
Players, picks, prospects – almost everything on the market for desperate Oilers: TSN
The Edmonton Oilers are willing to trade anything except for captain Connor McDavid, sniper Leon Draisaitl and this year's first-round pick, according to TSN's Ryan Rishaug.
-
Edmonton paramedic believed killed in Ukraine was caring, humble: family
An Edmonton man was killed earlier this month while serving as a medic with the Ukrainian military, say family members who describe him as a caring and humble son, brother and husband.
-
Alberta extends freeze on new photo radar, promising it will only be used for safety
Alberta is extending its freeze on new photo radar equipment and locations for another year.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Rainbow Bridge reopens a day after deadly vehicle explosion
The Rainbow Bridge border crossing between Canada and the United States has reopened after a lengthy closure caused by a deadly vehicle explosion Wednesday.
-
Bad Boy Furniture's $25M liquidation sale has already started. Here's what you need to know
Bad Boy Furniture has begun the process of clearing out $25 million in inventory as it restructures its business.
-
11 people now charged in hate-motivated mischief investigation at Toronto Indigo store
Eleven people have now been charged in connection with a hate-motivated mischief investigation at a major book store chain in Yorkville, Toronto police say.
Montreal
-
Woman, 61, dies from stabbing in Laval; man arrested
Laval police arrested a man after a 61-year-old died from stab wounds Thursday evening.
-
Quebec public sector strikes: Premier Legault says he's ready to increase the offer
Quebec Premier Francois Legault says he's ready to increase his government's offer to striking public sector workers, but he says their unions have to show more flexibility.
-
Montreal police, STM reevaluating how they manage security in the metro
Montreal police and the STM have decided to re-evaluate security procedures in the metro system with the expected increase in the city's homeless population as winter approaches.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba introduces bill to temporarily lift provincial tax on fuel
The Manitoba government has introduced a bill to temporarily lift the provincial tax on fuel.
-
Winnipeg-born actor starring in “Frasier” reboot
When Dr. Frasier Crane made his return to the small screen last month, with his signature bon mots and sarcasm, a Winnipeg-born actor was by his side.
-
Woman attacked during rural Manitoba home invasion
A 76-year-old woman was attacked during a home invasion in rural Manitoba on Tuesday.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. teacher on trial for sexual exploitation says he asked student over 'out of empathy'
A former Saskatoon high school teacher charged with sexual exploitation, and his alleged victim, both took the stand for a second time on Thursday.
-
Carbon monoxide detectors now mandatory for all homes in Saskatoon
The City of Saskatoon is making carbon monoxide (CO) detectors mandatory in all residential buildings in the city.
-
Fatal crash claims 18-year-old Prince Albert man's life
A Prince Albert man was killed in a single-vehicle rollover earlier this week.
Regina
-
'Making it barrier-free': Regina city council moves ahead with amendments to meet density targets
Regina city council is moving ahead with some bylaw amendments to make it easier for developers to build homes in an attempt to meet its density intensification targets faster.
-
Tim Reid's future at REAL in the hands of future board of directors, mayor says
Mayor Sandra Masters says Tim Reid's future at Regina Exhibition Association Limited (REAL) is up to the future board of directors that will be appointed by city council.
-
Mitakuyé Owâs’ā Centre unveiled in Regina's former Municipal Justice Building
The location formerly known as Municipal Justice Building in Regina has received some massive renovations – including a new name – readying the site to begin its second life as a community centre.
Atlantic
-
No government help for customers hit by N.S. fuel company's bankruptcy: premier
Nova Scotia's premier says his government won't be providing aid to customers who are out of pocket after a company they prepaid for furnace oil filed for bankruptcy last week.
-
'We don’t take it lightly': N.B. town hikes property taxes over 10 per cent
Residents in the Town of Salisbury, N.B., will see a significant property tax rate hike in 2024.
-
P.E.I. hospital declares COVID-19 outbreak
The Kings County Memorial Hospital in P.E.I. has declared a COVID-19 outbreak on its inpatient unit.
London
-
'Attempt to commit murder' suspect arrested
After working with Perth County OPP and Stratford police, Karley Frayer has been arrested and is in custody.
-
London Fire Department says goodbye to Captain Chris Bruinink
The London Fire Department said goodbye to one of its own Thursday.
-
Downtown London seeks council’s support to end 'downward spiral'
A letter to city council from Downtown London doesn’t sugar coat the challenges facing the business district. But it also includes a call to action.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. murder victim’s family gets closure after 36 years, plans family burial
After almost four decades, the family of Agnes May Appleyard finally has closure.
-
Woman struck in serious collision in North Bay, OPP investigating
A vehicle struck a pedestrian Thursday in North Bay, the woman was taken to hospital with “serious injuries,” says police.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Rainbow Bridge reopens a day after deadly vehicle explosion
The Rainbow Bridge border crossing between Canada and the United States has reopened after a lengthy closure caused by a deadly vehicle explosion Wednesday.
Kitchener
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE Ontario couple walks away from $140K after dispute with developer
The last year and a half have been an emotional roller coaster for engaged couple Joe Jennison and Alicia Murrell.
-
Here’s when Highway 401 through Cambridge will reopen
After nearly three years of construction, the Ministry of Transportation (MTO) says Highway 401 through Cambridge is expected to fully reopen by the end of the year – but that won’t quite be the end of the project.
-
Cambridge Memorial Hospital becomes first in province to use AI screening technology for assessing low bone mineral density
Cambridge Memorial Hospital (CMH) is the first Ontario hospital to employ artificial intelligence (AI) screening technology for clinical use when it comes to assessing low bone mineral density (BMD).