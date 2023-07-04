Vancouver police ask suspected victim of serial groper to come forward

Two photos released by the Vancouver Police Department show a man suspected of groping four women in separate incidents downtown in April 2023. Two photos released by the Vancouver Police Department show a man suspected of groping four women in separate incidents downtown in April 2023.

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener