Suspect in series of sexual assaults in downtown Vancouver at large: police
A man suspected of groping four women in downtown Vancouver last month is at large, prompting police to release photos of him and turn to the public for help.
The series of sexual assaults allegedly took place at night between April 27 and April 29 in the areas surrounding BC Place and Rogers Area, the Vancouver Police Department said in a statement Tuesday.
“In each case, the woman targeted was between 25 and 40 years old,” reads the release.
The first two incidents happened on April 27, and both involved women who were groped by a stranger while they were out walking, according to the VPD.
One victim reported the incident happened around 9 p.m. near Pender and Abbott streets, while the next victim said she was assaulted minutes later near George and Beatty streets.
“Both victims called VPD right away,” police said in the statement.
The next victims were targeted two days later, with one woman reporting she was standing near Georgia and Beatty streets when she was groped by a stranger around 9:15 p.m. on April 29.
Two hours later, police say another woman was sexually assaulted near Georgia and Hamilton streets.
After canvassing the neighbourhoods for several days and speaking with concierges at nearby apartment buildings, the VPD Sex Crimes Unit was able to retrieve images of a man who they believe is responsible for the groping incidents.
He’s described as a “dark-skinned man” who wore glasses and had a moustache at the time of the alleged offences. Police believe he is in his 30s and stands about 5’5” tall.
Anyone who recognizes the man or has information about the series of sexual assaults is asked to contact the VPD Sex Crimes Unit at 604-717-0602.
