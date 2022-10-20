Vancouver poised to become 1st Canadian city to implement UNDRIP

Vancouver could be about to become the first city in Canada to implement the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples.

A task force of city officials and members of the Musqueam, Squamish and Tsleil-Waututh nations has produced a report to guide Vancouver's implementation of the UN declaration, known as UNDRIP.

The report -- which contains 79 calls to action -- has already been approved by the three nations on whose territory Vancouver is located, and is set to be considered by city council next Tuesday.

Vancouver councillors voted unanimously in 2021 to create the task force -- leading to today's report which officials say is a "first" between a Canadian municipality and Indigenous governments.