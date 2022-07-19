Vancouver Park Board publicly accused of toxic workplace culture
Vancouver Park Board publicly accused of toxic workplace culture
During Monday night’s park board meeting in Vancouver, a man who claimed he was an operations worker for the city did not hold back, making some serious allegations about workplace bullying and harassment.
“I’ve witnessed widespread fear of management. I’ve been subjected to racism in the workplace by supervisors. I’ve witnessed repeated violations of the city’s current bullying and harassment policies,” said Jose Raphael.
Raphael felt compelled to speak to commissioners when the board was discussing its new code of conduct policy, one of the items on the agenda. However, he was cut off mid-sentence by board chair Camil Dumont.
“Jose, I am just going to stop you for a second. What you’re describing sounds very serious and I’ve just been informed by our general manager, it’s clearly a human resources matter. And your presence here, may have repercussions for yourself and so on,” he said.
“I would suggest this may not be appropriate time to bring these items to the board. I would consider maybe even speaking to a staff member here and figuring out what the best course of action will be, because I think it’s important you be heard,” he added. .
Raphael agreed and finished by saying he’s witnessed a divide between city policies and operations.
“I hope whatever new policies do come, that it actually reflects the operations of the city,” he said.
WORKPLACE POLICY
Under section 3.1 in the city of Vancouver’s corporate policy for human rights and harassment, it states “An individual who believes he or she is being harassed … may consult an (Equal Employment Opportunity) advisor, who can assess whether the complaint falls under this policy and discuss possible courses of action.”
“What we don’t know, is if this employee actually tried to do the right thing and followed the policy or if he just chose to disregard it,” said Debby Carreau, human resources expert at
“If employees do speak out -- even if it's not the way an organization wants them to -- they still deserve the right to be heard and to be treated with respect,” she said.
Employment Lawyer, Sara Forte with Forte Workplace Law, says every employer in B.C. is mandated to have a bullying and harassment policy, and training on how to approach these sensitive issues.
“The first thing I tell workers who are suffering from bullying and harassment at work is to find their employer's policy. That policy needs to address what the expectations are. So, what is bullying and harassment, how to report it and then have an investigation protocol that will be followed,” said Forte.
Forte adds that workers also have the right to bring a complaint to the BC Human Rights Tribunal, if it relates to discrimination under prohibited grounds such as race or sex, among others.
CITY RESPONDS
As for whether Rapheal’s concerns were addressed, the city of Vancouver’s Board of Parks and Recreation said in a statement that bullying and harassment is not tolerated.
“The City of Vancouver has two policies which address workplace harassment and bullying: the Respectful Workplace Policy and the Human Rights and Harassment Policy. Staff are informed of both policies and the process for making complaints during their orientation, and throughout the course of their employment, including through regular safety talks, crew talks, and through online resources," it read.
"While we cannot comment on any specific employee complaint due to privacy legislation, we can confirm that retaliation against staff for raising concerns of bullying or harassment in good faith is prohibited.”
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Heat warnings issued in four provinces
Environment Canada issued heat warnings in four provinces on Tuesday, including Ontario, Manitoba, Saskatchewan and Quebec.
Fire engulfs homes near London as temperatures hit record 40C
Britain recorded its highest ever temperature of 40C on Tuesday as a heatwave gripping Europe intensified, forcing train tracks to buckle and fueling a spate of fires across London.
Researchers say extreme heat is making mental health crises more common
Health-care researchers are warning about the effects of high temperatures on mental health, amid a string of heat waves in Europe, the United Kingdom and North America.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau rips Hockey Canada leadership over sex assault fund
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau understands the public's frustration and disgust with Hockey Canada. He shares many of those same feelings. Trudeau ripped the federation's leadership Tuesday in the wake of revelations that it maintains a fund meant to deal with sexual abuse claims.
Nova Scotia mass killer accumulated cash through 'illegitimate or suspicious' means
The Nova Scotia mass killer used 'illegitimate or suspicious means' to amass cash and enjoy a lifestyle well beyond his reported $40,000 annual income, the inquiry into his 2020 murders has found.
Health Canada recalls more than 10M packs of cigarettes for fire hazard concerns
Health Canada is recalling more than 10 million packages of cigarettes over 'increased fire hazard' concerns.
Canadians making progress on relying less on single-use plastics like straws and bags: StatCan
Canadians are making progress on moving away from single-use plastics by using fewer disposable straws and relying on reusable bags, water bottles and mugs, according to data from Statistics Canada.
These are the best stargazing spots in Canada, according to a travel website
An online travel search website has ranked Alberta's Banff National Park as the most 'Instagrammable' place to stargaze in Canada this year.
U.S. House approves same-sex marriage bill, retort to high court
The U.S. House overwhelmingly approved legislation Tuesday to protect same-sex and interracial marriages amid concerns that the Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade abortion access could jeopardize other rights criticized by many Conservative Americans.
Vancouver Island
-
'Pretty treacherous': Search teams rescue 2 climbers from remote gully on Vancouver Island
A pair of climbers were rescued from a steep gully on Vancouver Island thanks to the efforts of search and rescue crews from the island and the Lower Mainland.
-
Saanich bank where 6 police officers were shot, 2 suspects killed reopens to customers
A Saanich, B.C., bank branch where police officers faced a hail of gunfire in a botched robbery has reopened Tuesday.
-
Police seize shotgun, suspected fentanyl in Langford drug bust
A 32-year-old man from Langford, B.C., has been arrested after police seized weapons and large quantities of drugs from a home near Goldstream Avenue.
Calgary
-
1 dead after motorcycle collides with deer on Hwy. 22
A 56-year-old woman died Tuesday after a motorcycle she was a passenger on collided with a deer.
-
Calgary family claims Sunwing delays, poor communication made them miss Cuban vacation
Members of the Palma family thought they would be sipping margaritas on a beach in Cuba this week, but allege they had trouble boarding their Sunwing flight due to delays and poor communication.
-
Travellers at Calgary airport have mixed reactions to return of random COVID-19 testing
Random COVID-19 testing for inbound air travellers has resumed at the Calgary International Airport as well as three other Canadian airports.
Edmonton
-
Three generations reunited by Dutch reality show
Thanks to a Dutch reality television show, a dying Edmonton man was able to hold his grandson for the first time before saying goodbye.
-
'Class it up': UCP candidates Smith and Toews trade jabs over past PST comments
A pair of candidates trying to become the next premier of Alberta are turning up the heat on one another over comments each have made regarding a provincial sales tax.
-
$760K in fentanyl seized after armed robbery: police
Two people are facing charges after a robbery investigation that led to the seizure of a handgun and hundreds of thousands of dollars in fentanyl.
Toronto
-
GTA faces 'unprecedented surge' in terminated condo listings of 643 per cent in six months
The Greater Toronto Area is facing an “unprecedented surge” in the number of terminated condo real estate listings, which indicates that the region’s housing market is continuing to slow down, experts say.
-
Ontario woman warns about computer virus banking scam after losing $60,000
An Ontario senior says she is devastated after losing $60,000 in a banking scam that started when a virus popped up on her laptop computer screen.
-
One person dead after vehicle goes into Lake Ontario
One person has died after a pickup truck went into Lake Ontario in Pickering.
Montreal
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Multiple heat warnings in effect in Quebec, thunderstorms coming
Heat has been making the headlines across Europe over the past week, with temperature records being shattered, and now heat warnings are in effect for parts of Southwestern Quebec, including Montreal.
-
COVID-19 claims 35 more lives in Quebec as infections rise
An additional 35 Quebecers have died due to COVID-19, for a total of 15,800 since the pandemic began.
-
SPCA, police rescue over a dozen cats from a Montreal storage locker
Montreal SPCA staff rescued more than a dozen cats and kittens locked in a storage locker in what they call 'unsanitary' conditions.
Winnipeg
-
How much rain fell in Manitoba during Tuesday's storm?
Southern Manitoba was hit with severe thunderstorms on Tuesday morning, bringing more than 100 millimetres (mm) of rain to parts of the province.
-
'The patients could hear him screaming': Winnipeg man in pain left waiting one hour for ER doctor
A Manitoba couple claims they experienced how broken the hospital system is after their recent visit to a Winnipeg emergency department.
-
Manitoba residential school survivors working through logistical challenges to attend Pope’s visit
Some residential school survivors in Manitoba are preparing to attend Pope Francis’s visit to Canada but the trip planning has come with a few challenges.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. man says he was held to the ground, kneed in the head as his daughter looked on
An Indigenous Saskatchewan man says he was assaulted in an unprovoked attack in front of his young daughter.
-
Saskatoon woman says windshield glass removed from forehead, knee after being struck by car
A Saskatoon woman says she wants answers after she was hit by a car while crossing the street with her bike — and was released from the hospital without being properly treated for her injuries.
-
Missing Saskatoon woman found dead in park, police say
A missing woman was found dead in a park Monday morning, Saskatoon police say.
Regina
-
Gwen Stefani, banana theft, and extreme heat among the top surprises of Country Thunder 2022
The 2022 running of Country Thunder Saskatchewan had its fair share of surprises, and according to Pure Country Afternoons host Brandon Hall, this year’s festival will be remembered for these five reasons.
-
Regina man dies in collision near Estevan
An 18-year-old Regina man has died following a collision near Estevan, Sask. according to RCMP.
-
Finance minister defends $8K flight to North Battleford
Finance Minister Donna Harpauer is defending her decision to spend nearly $8,000 of government money on flights from Regina to North Battleford, Sask. following criticism about the cost.
Atlantic
-
Ex-Mountie sticks by story denying responding to 2013 domestic attack by mass killer
A former Mountie is standing by his account that challenges testimony the RCMP failed to respond to a domestic violence call in 2013 involving the Nova Scotia mass shooter.
-
N.S. premier reopening legislature to stop recommended pay hikes for its members
Nova Scotia's legislature will reconvene next week to stop the implementation of a pay bump for its members that would raise annual salaries above $100,000, Premier Tim Houston said Tuesday.
-
Nova Scotia mass killer accumulated cash through 'illegitimate or suspicious' means
The Nova Scotia mass killer used 'illegitimate or suspicious means' to amass cash and enjoy a lifestyle well beyond his reported $40,000 annual income, the inquiry into his 2020 murders has found.
London
-
Man charged in connection to disturbance at Wortley Village Pride event speaks out
London police have identified the person charged in connection with an altercation at the Wortley Pride event over the weekend, and on Tuesday, he shared his side of the story with CTV News London.
-
How a misspelled name on a plane ticket ruined one family's trip
From waiting overnight at a passport office to missing their international flight to visit an ill relative, things have been a nightmare for one family from Woodstock, Ont.
-
London police investigating after suspect brandishes possible firearm on city bus
London police are investigating after what was believed to have been a firearm was brandished towards a city bus driver in Westmount late Tuesday afternoon.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury dancer wins national competition
An elite dancer from Sudbury won a handful of awards at her final dance competition.
-
More than half of Sudbury hospital care workers say they have been sexually harassed, assaulted
A new CUPE poll has found more than half of Sudbury hospital nurses, PSWs and other staff are being subjected to high rates of sexual violence.
-
Drunk from Sudbury disrupts Elliot Lake drag race
A 31-year-old from Sudbury has been charged following a disturbance at the municipal airport just south of Elliot Lake on July 17.
Kitchener
-
Concrete truck collides with ION train in Kitchener
After more than eight hours of work, a damaged ION train has been removed from King Street in Kitchener.
-
Guelph police reopen major road following report of firearm
Guelph Police Service have reopened a section of a Guelph street after a brief closure Tuesday afternoon.
-
Severe thunderstorms, tornadoes possible for parts of Wellington County
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for parts of Waterloo-Wellington saying ‘a significant tornado cannot be ruled out.’