Vancouver outdoor bar closes, citing city permitting process

A beloved outdoor bar in Vancouver's Chinatown that was born due to the COVID-19 pandemic has closed.

The Keefer Yard – an offshoot of The Keefer Bar – announced its closure on Instagram Friday, saying it had been "unsuccessful in landing the permit" it needed from the city to remain open.

"The Keefer Yard was created during COVID as an outdoor space where people could safely still visit their friends," the post reads. "It brought a feeling of normalcy during a dizzying time. It helped The Keefer Bar stay alive when indoor dining centres were forced to close."

Built in an alley, the bar was improved over time with murals by local artists painted on the walls and a mini-golf course installed, proceeds from which were donated to charity.

"A staff base was hired who has since become a very tight social group," the post continues. "For winter we transformed The Yard into a weather proof venue. A tall shelter was built, which allowed airflow from the perimeter so that we could keep guests dry but still offer fresh air during COVID. It was something special."

In a statement, the City of Vancouver said its staff has been working with the operator of The Keefer Yard since early 2021 on its application for a development permit for the covered patio.

The city said it was not a rejection of a permit that forced the bar to close, but rather an inspection by Vancouver Fire Rescue Service.

"On Friday of last week, VFRS conducted an inspection of the property and issued an order to discontinue cooking and use of space heaters in the temporary structure," the city said. "Those activities posed a serious and immediate risk of fire and the operator had previously been issued multiple notices of violation."

On the matter of the building permit, the city said it advised the business "early in the process" that the temporary structure at the site did not comply with the city's building bylaw. The city also claimed that staff had met with The Keefer Yard as recently as earlier this month to try to resolve the issue.

"The order from the fire chief only pertained to the fire hazards," the city said. "Had the operator opted to comply with those requirements, they could have continued to operate the patio while pursuing a resolution of the building bylaw issues."

The Keefer Bar remains open.