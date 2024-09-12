Vancouver officially launches shared electric scooter program

Electric scooters are now available for rent in two neighbourhoods in East Vancouver. The micro-mobility company Lime has rolled out 100 e-scooters along with 27 parking stations.

Vancouver is the first North American city to test out the parking stations, a way to address complaints seen in other cities about clutter and unsafe riding.

"It's a game changer and it's great for local businesses," said Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim at the official launch event Thursday.

"We've learned from the challenges other cities have faced and we have addressed them."

Coquitlam and seven other B.C. communities have been piloting the e-scooters.

Doug McLeod, Coquitlam's transportation director, says the city has been using geo-fencing and small fleets to prevent clutter, and so far, the program has been successful.

“Basically, it lets people know this is the only area you are allowed to park a device," he said. "We have now expanded that with putting some marking on the ground. We have seen a huge increase in compliance.”

The program launched last summer in Coquitlam and will run until the end of this year, when council can decide whether to extend it or not.

E-scooters have become popular in a number of major metropolitan areas, but cities like Paris have banned them, citing concerns around safety, with officials claiming the free-floating vehicles have been involved in hundreds of accidents, some fatal.

Lime Canada spokesperson Sonia Kandola says the company keeps a close eye on riders and ensures they are not skirting the rules.

"We have a progressive fining policy," she said. "The first time we find a customer is misriding or not following the rules properly, we send them a warning. The next time, they get fined."

The scooters must only be used on roads where the speed limit is 50 kilometres per hour or less. Helmets are mandatory and riders must be 18 years old.

For now, Lime stations are only located in East Vancouver's Hastings-Sunrise and Grandview-Woodland neighbourhoods. The goal is for the program to expand throughout Vancouver in the future.