Vancouver mayor to propose significant changes involving park board Wednesday: sources

Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim is expected to propose some fundamental changes to the city's park board at a news conference scheduled for 10 a.m. Wednesday.

The exact details of the proposal have not been released, but an announcement from the mayor's office indicates he will be introducing a "proposed motion to change the Vancouver Charter" – the provincial law that governs how the city operates.

Sources tell CTV News the mayor and his A Better City Vancouver (ABC) majority on council will propose significant changes to how the city functions.

Because the Vancouver Charter is a provincial law, the council majority cannot make changes to it. Rather, councillors would have to request that the provincial legislature amend the charter to incorporate their desired changes.

When Sim first announced his 2022 mayoral campaign, he pledged to abolish the Vancouver Board of Parks and Recreation – the only elected municipal park board in Canada – and bring its responsibilities under the umbrella of city council.

He later backed off of that pledge, promising his party would try to fix the park board instead.

Last month, the city's auditor general released the findings of a performance audit of the park board, noting significant gaps in revenue management.

At the time, critics told CTV News the report showed just how dysfunctional the park board has been.

The park board has seven members. ABC Vancouver ran six candidates in the 2022 election, and all of them were elected.

In a social media post Tuesday, Tom Digby – the lone park board commissioner who is not an ABC member – alleged that Sim's intention for Wednesday's news conference is to announce plans to abolish the park board.

Digby called the move "petty."